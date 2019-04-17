Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 13:47:47 -0500') }} football Edit

St. Louis HS (HI) WR Roman Wilson on Cal Offer, Visit Plans

Zquopr7wsmpnenrhruda
Rivals.com
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Cal became the first Power 5 school to offer St. Louis HS (HI) WR Roman Wilson Tuesday, as WR coach Burl Toler made the call to offer the speedy wideout."It felt good, I was very excited. I’ve been...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}