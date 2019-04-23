2018 was a year of inside linebacker dominance on Cal's defense, as Evan Weaver and Jordan Kunaszyk combined for 307 tackles to lead the group. Their personalities meshed, with Kunaszyk being the calmer, super-disciplined veteran, and Weaver being the loose cannon, emotional heart of the defense. It was the football version of Lethal Weapon, Kunaszyk as Roger Murtaugh and Weaver as Martin Riggs.

Much like Murtaugh, Kunaszyk is too old for this...stuff, and will be making his way to the NFL later this week, leading to Weaver needing to find a new partner. That's what this spring was all about for the ILB group.

A slight disclaimer, Weaver probably doesn't get enough credit for his feel for the game and how quickly he's taken to inside linebacker after moving from DE/OLB and playing 3-technique in high school. This spring, Weaver would physically move his fellow linebacker if they weren't lined up in the right gap. He's got a command for the position that will lead him to the NFL.

During the spring, three candidates emerged to replace Kunaszyk, as all three are likely to get extended playing time in the fall. Senior Colt Doughty, redshirt freshman Evan Tattersall, and junior college transfer Kuony Deng are all in the mix for the spot next to Weaver.

On Doughty:

"Colt has worked extremely hard, in terms of getting lined up," Justin Wilcox said, "knowing what to do, not that he’s perfect, but he’s done a really nice job of understanding the defense, it’s the moment of truth plays. They run the ball in his gap or throw the ball to his man, it’s his coverage matchup, that’s where it’s going to be determined for Colt. Attitude is awesome, now it’s taking that next step and being a finisher."

Inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon has talked about Doughty needing to be better at the 'moment of truth,' as Wilcox added that he hadn't had too many live reps in 2018. Spring saw him getting plenty of reps next to Weaver.

On Tattersall:

"Evan has the physical tools to play that position," Wilcox said, "in terms of height, weight, and speed, now it’s about consistency and the finishing, the mentality of the position. He was a high school running back, a good high school running back, he was, we had camp and he was one of the fastest guys in the camp if not the fastest guy in our camp, and he’s learning a lot still."

Tattersall's athletically there, now it's about getting the subtleties of leverage and more game reps. He's in on plays whenever there's a play to be made, which goes a long way in being succesful.

On Deng

"The physical things stand out," Wilcox said,"he’s tall, he’s long, he’s athletic, he can bend. He’s got courage and now it’s being able to slow down and play, without the (thinking), ‘oh this is the call, then there’s two shifts and a motion, play pass.’ I’m gonna be honest, his ability to pick things up in a short time has been impressive. He’s also a guy that can do different things for us. He can play inside linebacker and traditionally you don’t see a lot of 6’6” guys doing that, so he can do it. We rush those guys enough, that can be valuable."

One area where Deng stands out is in the pass game. He got an interception off Jack Newman to close out the spring game, but his presence affects windows for QBs to throw to.

"The other thing about him, you should talk to the safeties," Wilcox noted, "the way that the ball has to travel on a seam route, because of his length, the safeties love it. Talking to Ashtyn, when (Deng) is in there, the ball has to have more air on it, and it gives the safeties more time."

Deng also saw some use at outside linebacker in pass rushing situations, as he's an effective edge rusher.

The link between all three has been consistency, as all three need more live reps moving forward. At the moment, Deng sounds like the most intriguing of the candidates, but any of the three could be starting next to Weaver come August 31st.