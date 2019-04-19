When Tim DeRuyter talks about the 3-4 scheme he's helped to install at Cal, he talks about the outside linebacker spot being the 'glory position of the defense.' For the first time in three years, the group may actually have the depth, developed size and skillsets to make that line a reality.

By that, you have two experienced players on the edge in Cam Goode and Tevin Paul who are at full strength. Paul tied for the team lead in TFLs a year ago, while Goode is healthy, up to around 235 pounds, and looking different.

"Cam Goode, he’s....good," Justin Wilcox said, "He looks different, somebody asked the first day if he was out there, that there was a 19 but he looked different. That was Cam, I think he’s dang near back to where he was."

That's saying something considering where Goode was coming out of fall camp last year, probably the team's best overall defensive player, who only got three quarters of the North Carolina game before going out with a foot issue. With added bulk, Goode's better at setting an edge, while retaining his pass rushing ability.

On the other side is Paul, who wouldn't be playing OLB had Goode not gone down. The defense had to adapt, and that came with Paul playing a bigger DE/OLB hybrid. He took to it, was effective, and will stick in that spot this year.

"Tevin is a physical guy, he plays really hard and he’s athletic," Wilcox said, "He can run, you notice Tevin when he’s chasing the ball or setting an edge because he’s got good size and he’s physical. About a year ago is when I noticed it, his attitude toward the game, he decided ‘I want to be good at this’ You go through practice and the workouts and get incrementally better, but I felt like he said “I want to be good at football.’ He took it more seriously and off the field he committed himself to it, and that was noticeable."

From the spring, Cal's trying to do a couple things. They've utilized one bigger OLB, like a Paul, Chinedu Udeogu, or Nick Alftin, along with one more traditional OLB, like Goode, Orin Patu, Ben Moos, or Joey Ogunbanjo (when he gets back for summer, he was out during the spring). There's also Deon White, who played a bit of nickel, but has the size to come down in the box.

"Deon played outside and a little bit of nickel," Wilcox said, "kind of that Quentin Tartabull role, bigger body that can play nickel, can help us in some of those spread type teams where we can use those guys."

It's a group that in all, can set an edge (the most important piece of the defense) and has depth and size. And it has a killer pass rush set, where Kuony Deng moves over to one of the OLB spots, with his 6'6" frame, Goode on the other side, and Paul bumped in, that can wreak havoc on opposing offenses.