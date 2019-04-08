The wide receiver group was not the biggest going into spring football for Cal, with nine total bodies going in, and with Jordan Duncan getting hurt in the first practice and not making it all the way back, the wideout group was slim. That didn't phase WR coach Burl Toler, who had four RBs last spring to deal with, so he set to work on getting his players confident with the scheme.

"I want guys to be themselves," Toler said, "I want guys to show personality. I don’t want robots out there, I want guys to be creative, and I want them to be relaxed, and the only way they can do that and show personality is if they’re extremely prepared, because preparation equals confidence. Having these guys prepared, they’re on their own with flashcards, flipping through, understanding concepts, the more they do, the better. Jeremiah’s done it, Nikko, everybody else, those guys are confident because they’re prepared."

The two that he mentioned, especially Hawkins, took that to heart. Hawkins probably showed the most improvement of the group, starting from somewhere around practice seven to the end of the fifteen sessions.

"Confidence is huge for Jeremiah," Toler said, "you can see it in the way he catches the ball, you can see it in the way he runs routes, he’s definitive, he doesn’t question things because he’s more prepared with how he approaches the game. Just to see his detail on routes and his detail in meetings, taking tests up there and doing well in school, he’s all-around improving. It’s not a surprise at all, he’s fighting for reps himself."

It stands out, as Hawkins' explosive ability had been apparent, but he'd had a handful of pivotal drops that saw him sitting on the bench. Now, going into his third year, he's getting more use in a variety of ways.

"You always notice the explosiveness and quickness," Justin Wilcox said, "but to be able to translate it into 11 on 11, catch a ball or perimeter run, fly sweep, tunnel screen, something, he has improved, there’s no doubt about that, and he’s a guy that can create some of those plays."

His fellow slot wideout, Nikko Remigio, also caught the eye of coaches, for Wilcox it was his blocking on the perimeter, for Toler it was the leadership aspect.

"If you talk about passion, about somebody that’s going to fight with everything they have, Nikko Remigio’s done a great job," Toler said, "I don’t consider him a young guy because of how he approaches the game. He does a great job on special teams, returning punts, playing slot and really just understanding the game, understanding what he can do and he has a high ceiling."

A third guy who stood, on the outside was Monroe Young. Young stood out in a handful of areas, blocking a big one for Wilcox, cutting in 1 on 1 drills, and his releases in coverage.

"He’s a very strong receiver. He’s very creative," Toler noted, "he wanted to work on his releases, his routes, using a lot of creativity with that. Seeing him translate what he says in the meeting room to the field, he’s being a catalyst and a leader in drills, and it carries over to the team competition things as well."

All three are set to play bigger roles than in 2018, as the Bears need all hands on deck for the wide receiver group.