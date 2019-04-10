Cal's tight end room was slim this spring, with four total bodies, though TE coach Marques Tuiasosopo noted that it wasn't even his smallest TE group that he's had in spring (he's had a group of 2 before). That said, after having 10 bodies in the tight end room a year ago, it's a bit empty now. That said, every player in this tight end group has the size, ranging from 6'3" to 6'5" and from 230 to 240 lbs, allowing for the Bears to run a number of 12 personnel sets despite the low numbers. In particular, McCallan Castles stands to play a ton for the Bears next year, redshirting with the new redshirt rule in 2018. The 6'5" tight end from Lake Tahoe missed a portion of spring due to injury, but came back and took the majority of the first team reps at the position. Castles is frequently cited by coaches as one of the players with the highest potential on this squad, and he's shown an ability to make catches in that intermediate range that can bend zones. Right now, it's about finding the pieces who can block from the tight end spot, getting Castles to that point, and finding the guys who can be versatile enough to split out, attach to the formation, or play the H-back role. Gavin Reinwald put on weight, getting up to 240 lbs, as they're trying to utilize him at the H-back spot. Collin Moore was called the best 'C-gap player' by Wilcox, as he's shown some prowess as a blocker. Jake Tonges filled in well enough for Castles while he was out, as he's another 6'5" TE. One note Wilcox made was for the possibility of getting another fullback type: "It's potentially a specialist position," Wilcox said, "because every high school has a fullback/middle linebacker. We might have a couple guys on defense that are down the depth chart that can move a bit that can help us in that role."

What Depth Looks Like

Castles: From Wilcox "McCallan is a very talented athlete, and it’s going to be about the consistency of playing the position, can he continue to develop. His strength is always going to be stretching the field, catching the ball and the run after catch. That’s great, that’s a good place to start, so it’s about continuing to own that style of play, but it’s also about taking the next step, even if he’s removed from the formation, blocking down the field." Castles is a big target, and might be a better receiver than what the Bears had last year at the position. Reinwald: It takes a lot to redshirt after playing a handful as a freshman, but Reinwald hit the weights four times a week and ate well as he bulked up to 240. Wilcox is looking at him as the main H-back type that'll be utilized in 12 personnel packages. Gavin has changed his body, got here a couple years ago and was thrust into action. We’re wanting him to be that sort of, off-the-ball, tight end/H-back, whatever you want to call it. We’ll see, he’s got to continue to develop." Collin Moore and Jake Tonges Both of these guys are walk-ons, but they got a ton of reps this spring. Tonges stood out in 1 on 1 drills, making physical catches against the safeties using his 6'5" frame. The redshirt sophomore from Los Gatos is a crisp route runner for his size. Moore is an interesting story, as the former quarterback from San Marin HS caught Wilcox's eye. "Collin, to be honest a couple years ago, he had a couple significant injuries," Wilcox said, "and really I remember talking to him thinking, ‘Collin, are you sure you want to (do this), because he was playing quarterback and he was behind some guys. He was just like, ‘no, I’m doing this.’ It was almost like ‘are you sure you want to do this, you’ve had a couple of these injuries,’ he just was adamant, ‘nope, I’m doing it, let me play tight end,’ and he has just worked his butt off, he really deserves everything he gets, and he’s become probably our most consistent C-gap player. He cares immensely about everything that he does regarding football, really everything, football and his preparation." Moore is also a part of the Sports Business Group on campus, and SF Chronicle beat writer Rusty Simmons noted, 'he's going to be everyone's boss one day.'

Who's Next: Elijah Mojarro