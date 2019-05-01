Let's be frank here, special teams isn't going to be the most exciting thing for a lot of people. Charlie Ragle even said it himself, that a lot of players don't think about special teams when they're looking at a school.

That said, it's a group where players are earning time, and the group of specialists that are returning have another year of experience under their belts. Important Names on ST Units RB Alex Netherda: If there was a special teams captain, he'd be it. Netherda had the most reps on kickoff coverage in 2018, tying for the team lead in special teams tackles. Netherda has a ton of energy for this work and per Ragle, takes care of business. "We had some high school coaches here for our clinic, I was showing some different stuff at the clinic presentation," Ragle said, "and he came up several times off cutups we had made from the offseason because he does it right." RB Chris Brown: He made his name in special teams work last fall camp as a blocker in kickoff return drills, he'll likely be there again DBs: Trey Turner, Traveon Beck, Jaylinn Hawkins, Elijah Hicks, Daniel Scott and Josh Drayden all played 100+ reps on special teams, with guys like Scott and Turner to make more of an impact as they may not be getting as many reps on defense WR Jeremiah Hawkins: Hawkins was often in on punt coverage, has good speed to chase down returners. He'll likely be the backup at both kick and punt returner as well

The Specialists