The running back group came into the spring of 2019 with plenty of questions in the aftermath of the 2018 season. Pat Laird took the lion's share of the reps. Both Biaggio Ali-Walsh and Derrick Clark transferred. Chris Brown had the most carries for the Bears coming back. Yet the running back room is one of the offensive units that produced well during the spring, and part of that is because of Brown.

Brown, a true sophomore from Oceanside, CA, impressed a number of people with his ability to not only run through and away from people, but also his approach.

"He can just go play football, bump into people, he's like a Tonka Truck," strength coach Torre Becton said, "he's like a fast Tonka Truck, bumping into people and things, knocking people over, it's fun to see, but primarily because of his approach, he comes ready to play every day, and that's cool. He is deliberate, he is intentional when it comes to practice and lifting weights and running and all those things. Not a lot of fluff with him, he doesn't spend a lot of time BSing around, he's not that guy."

Brown hurt his ankle during the spring game, missing the final week of spring ball, but one notable play where the sophomore broke away on a zone run, ran away from Cam Bynum, and flashed the peace sign at him stands out. Brown's becoming a more complete back, something Nick Edwards stresses.

It’s very important that we’re not just one back," dwards said"just a power back or an elusive back, but a total running back, that we can play 100 snaps if we need to play 100 snaps or if we need to divy it up, we can divy it up. Those guys, we like to work on their whole toolbelt to make sure that they’re successful."

Each of Marcel Dancy, Deshawn Collins, and Alex Netherda had their moments throughout camp. Dancy impressed during the spring game, with his touchdown catch being the most memorable piece.

"Marcel has all the tools," Edwards said "you saw the first one that he scored, he pretty much ran the guy over and spun off him. He has the ability to run by you, he has the ability to put his foot in the ground, and where’s at, he’s made huge strides from last year to this year."

Collins got banged up part of the way through spring, but came back stronger per Justin Wilcox, and Netherda led the team in rushing in the spring game, including a nice run where he followed his blockers for a big gain.