With a defense that's looking to take the Iron Throne in 2019, the Cal defensive line is looking to build off a year where they were probably underappreciated in the grand scheme of things. They had a new coach to work with this spring, as Tony Tuioti went to Nebraska and Andrew Browning stepped right in. Browning, formerly at UTEP from 2013 to 2017 and the second member of Boise State's 2007 Fiesta Bowl defense to join the Cal coaching staff (joining Gerald Alexander). Browning's been described as technically-focused and passionate about football, something that multiple defensive line recruits have mentioned when discussing the new Cal defensive line coach.

Cal Football

One of the biggest questions of the spring was whether the Bears could find a nose to replace the departed Chris Palmer. While the Bears run quite a bit of nickel, which also incumbent starters Luc Bequette and Zeandae Johnson space to operate, the nose is important for the Bears against bigger teams like Stanford and Washington (who runs plenty of 2 TE sets) Cal didn't have all their pieces healthy there this spring, as Aaron Maldonado was out for all of it and Siu Fuimaono got hurt for parts. Fuimaono did play a bunch with the first team during the spring, as Justin Wilcox noted that he's a guy who could ostensibly take over for Palmer. "Siu, this was a big spring for him," Wilcox said, "I think he’s better, but we’ve still got to continue to push him. We’ve got to find (a nose), Chris Palmer had a big role for us, he didn’t have a ton of stats but he had a significant role for us, and Siu’s a guy (who can be in that spot)." Fuimaono's biggest improvement has been in playing lower and faster. That comes from two years of learning and getting more physical, and the confidence shows. He was already big enough for the nose spot walking in the door, and now he'll have some more fighting to do for the spot with Maldonado, the incoming Ben Coleman, and walk-on Erick Nisich, who was surprising productive this spring. "Erick Nisich is a guy who walked on," Wilcox said, "and I think he’s done a fantastic job, I think he’s over 280 now, has the frame and some of the skills we’re looking for at the position." Nisich, a former high school wrestler, plays with some real nice pad level, which hasn't gone unnoticed. Lone Toailoa also took some reps at nose, though he'll be more of a threat in some of the pass rushing packages. "Lone’s more of a quick twitch," Wilcox said, "definitely improving in run. He also played a little nose for us, which was good to see because I think he can give us certain things there against certain types of offenses. Pass rush, that’s where you see him the most, 3rd down pass rush out of nickel." Among the rest of the group, spring saw some newcomers, like Braxten Croteau (mid-year enrollee) and JH Tevis (moved down from OLB) fit in and get some early reps to build toward more in the fall.

Where the Depth Is

Likely Base Starters: Bequette, Fuimaono, Johnson Fuimaono is probably ahead on the depth chart going into fall camp, just from a size and need standpoint at the spot, while Bequette and Johnson have entrenched themselves at the DE spots for now. Bequette can do just about everything for you on the defensive line, flexing from 5-technique all the way down to a 1-tech in nickel packages. He's big, he's got quick feet, and he's been extremely dependable over the last two years. He's also able to win in 1 on 1 matchups against less experienced tackles, something that probably swung last years' USC game when he was matched up with Jalen McKenzie. Johnson looked more physically imposing this spring, as he looks all the way back from a knee injury that took out his whole 2017. "Zeandae is probably the most gifted," Wilcox said, "he came back off a significant injury last year, and we would expect him to be a guy that makes some significant plays for us, just consistency, that’s the thing. He make a real good play and you’ll go ‘holy smokes,’ he’s capable of doing that quite a bit, that’s where his next step is." From there: - You've got a couple solid pass rushers in Toailoa and Maldonado, of who Wilcox said: "Aaron Maldonado wasn’t available during the spring, he’s a different kind of nose, not as massive, but he’s really quick and he’s got natural pass rush. He did a good job last year and we’re looking forward to him being back and with us healthy" - A guy who needs to gain consistency and confidence in Gabe Cherry (who certainly has the size part of the equation down): "Gabe Cherry," Wilcox said, "need to see him take that next step. He works extremely hard, now it’s a matter of taking practice and putting it into 11 on 11. He’s got some size and he wants to do it, now it’s about performance and finishing plays." - Nisich, a likely nose who can back up Fuimaono - Two guys who need to add bulk in JH Tevis and Braxten Croteau. Tevis's move to defensive end is probably a smart one. He was buried on the OLB depth chart and had high school success as a down lineman (resulting in 105 TFLs in 3 years at the varsity level). "JH Tevis we moved in there and it has been a good move for him," Wilcox said, "He’s still got to build up his body, he’s only about 255 right now, he plays extremely hard and he’s got some size." Croteau's also undersized at this point, listed around 250, but he showed some skill in shedding blocks and executing line stunts. "Braxten did a nice job, for being at this level," Wilcox said, "playing the position, he’s still got to gain weight, and he will. He’s a diligent guy, excited he’s here. He really showed up in a couple of live situations."

