Cal's defensive back group should be among the best in the country in 2019. Three years ago, that statement would've been ludicrous, but Gerald Alexander has pumped the group full of confidence and skills, as they've matured from a young, up and coming unit, to one that has a full-fledged identity as the 'Takers.'

It's a group that has five seniors in safeties Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Trey Turner and cornerbacks Traveon Beck and Josh Drayden. The group has two guys going into their third year of starting in junior corners Cam Bynum and Elijah Hicks. There's youth getting more reps this spring in Branden Smith, Daniel Scott and transfer Isaiah Humphries. Chigozie Anusiem was out for most of the spring thanks to an injury, but should be back in short order. Per Justin Wilcox, it's a group that wants to be at the top of their game.

"When you go to the meetings, you’d better be on," Wilcox said, "you better have something for them. They’re in the 98th, 99th percentile of college football players who approach it to that degree at that position with that ability."

That starts with Bynum, who among the group is lauded for his work ethic, as he does plenty of work after practice along with the rest of the DB group, running through footwork drills despite having a ton of game reps under his belt.

"That whole group, Elijah, Josh, Traveon and Cam," Wilcox said, "they’ve played a lot, but they work like crazy, it’s awesome. It’s really important for the Chigi’s and Branden Smith’s need to see."

The spring was a time for a handful of backups to see more time, as Bynum, Hawkins, and Davis in particular took a backseat, allowing Scott, Turner, Beck, Drayden, Smith, Humphries and Hicks to take more reps. Humphries won the DB interception competition as well, as the Penn State transfer adapted to his new home. Whether he gets a waiver to play in 2019 is still up in the air, but since he's already used his redshirt, it would help the team add to the depth they need to build at the position for 2020.



