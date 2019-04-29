Spring Review: Cal DB Room is Mature
Cal's defensive back group should be among the best in the country in 2019. Three years ago, that statement would've been ludicrous, but Gerald Alexander has pumped the group full of confidence and skills, as they've matured from a young, up and coming unit, to one that has a full-fledged identity as the 'Takers.'
It's a group that has five seniors in safeties Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Trey Turner and cornerbacks Traveon Beck and Josh Drayden. The group has two guys going into their third year of starting in junior corners Cam Bynum and Elijah Hicks. There's youth getting more reps this spring in Branden Smith, Daniel Scott and transfer Isaiah Humphries. Chigozie Anusiem was out for most of the spring thanks to an injury, but should be back in short order. Per Justin Wilcox, it's a group that wants to be at the top of their game.
"When you go to the meetings, you’d better be on," Wilcox said, "you better have something for them. They’re in the 98th, 99th percentile of college football players who approach it to that degree at that position with that ability."
That starts with Bynum, who among the group is lauded for his work ethic, as he does plenty of work after practice along with the rest of the DB group, running through footwork drills despite having a ton of game reps under his belt.
"That whole group, Elijah, Josh, Traveon and Cam," Wilcox said, "they’ve played a lot, but they work like crazy, it’s awesome. It’s really important for the Chigi’s and Branden Smith’s need to see."
The spring was a time for a handful of backups to see more time, as Bynum, Hawkins, and Davis in particular took a backseat, allowing Scott, Turner, Beck, Drayden, Smith, Humphries and Hicks to take more reps. Humphries won the DB interception competition as well, as the Penn State transfer adapted to his new home. Whether he gets a waiver to play in 2019 is still up in the air, but since he's already used his redshirt, it would help the team add to the depth they need to build at the position for 2020.
The Depth Right Now
Starting Group:
CB: Bynum and Hicks
S: Davis and Hawkins
Nickel: Beck
The starting group from a year ago returns, and it's not changing except for injury. This group totaled 16 of the 21 interceptions Cal had in 2018.
Backups in the rotation:
CB: Drayden, Anusiem, Smith
S: Turner, Scott
Drayden can play both inside and out, though he's been used more on the outside. Anusiem is someone that the Cal staff has been high on for a while now. Smith got plenty of reps during the spring, developing well as a backup.
Both Turner and Scott had excellent springs, with Scott making a big jump from a year ago. Turner should provide backup at safety, as well as leadership in whatever role he's put into.
Others to note:
Steve McIntosh - Wilcox noted he 'worked his butt off' during his redshirt year, McIntosh is a solid hitter and should see time on special teams.
Humphries - Depends on his waiver, but Humphries will be a good addition to the group whether it's in 2019 or 2020.
Who's Coming In: Craig Woodson, Miles Williams, Jaylen Martin
Cal got three in their 2019 class, here's our Nam Le's evaluations of them from December
Woodson
"Teammate of Myles Jernigan, Woodson is another special teams demon/safety who also lines up at running back. Could be their thumper/physical safety for the class, and faster than you’d think for a 2* recruit, so he covers a fair amount of ground too. If they end up with Williams at cornerback, it wouldn’t surprise me if he plays either safety spot. Liking him more in the strong side role though."
Williams
"This year, Mansfield used Williams comfortably both in the free safety spot and outside at corner, and I suspect that the staff will wait and see how his body handles S&C before deciding where to ultimately him -- 170 is too light right now at S. Still stand by the idea of letting him run free, though, just because of the sheer amount of chasedown plays for him. Can also be a contributor earlier on special teams."
Martin
A Colorado flip, we project Martin here as a corner first, with free safety as an option, which is the reverse of Williams. Martin’s not the fastest dude -- he’s a glider/strider, rather than explosive/burst kind of runner -- but he plays extremely well to his wingspan and frame, using those arms of his to extend his margin for error. Would like to see him add bulk over the next year, so he can hold his ground a bit more and play with a bit more force.