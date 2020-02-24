Evan Weaver is gone, and all of the talk at this position will still revolve around who replaces him -- if anyone can replace him.

The inside linebacker gets most of the production in the Deruyter-Wilcox defense, and we worried about the same thing when Devante Downs moved on. They should be fine, so long as they find a sideline-to-sideline, fluid guy who can also be a factor in the pass rush. They don't grow on trees, but the Bears have no shortage of good candidates here: