Spring Preview 2020: Running Backs

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

The running back spot is another position on the Cal offense where the major players remain the same, but the maestro has changed. With Nick Edwards taking the offensive coordinator job at Cal Poly, the Bears brought in Cal Poly's RB coach in Aristotle Thompson to coach a group that returns all but a handful of carries from a year ago.

"I’m excited about the players," Thompson told Golden Bear Report last month, "we’ve got a great group of running backs here, really trying to help them grow into what we want them to become, we’ve got Chris Brown, Marcel Dancy, Deshawn Collins, those guys have played some downs. Now it’s about how we can get them to take another step and keep growing them into what the Cal Bears need them to be."

Previous Installments: Linebackers | Defensive Backs | Defensive Line | Quarterback | WR and TEs | Offensive Line

