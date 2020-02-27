News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 10:40:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring Preview 2020: Quarterbacks

Nam Le • GoldenBearReport
Golden Bear Report
@aguynamednam

Fact: The Cal Bears were undefeated in games Chase Garbers started and finished last year.Fact: The Cal Bears will be returning Chase Garbers for 2020, so if he's all healthy, you can book those CF...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}