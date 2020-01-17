Cal has released the entirety of their spring practice schedule, with 15 practices spread over a month and a half, starting at the beginning of March and ending midway through April.

The Schedule

Wednesday, March 4 – 9:30 am

Friday, March 6 – 9:30 am

Saturday, March 7 – 11 am

Wednesday, March 11 – 9:30 am

Friday, March 13 – 9:30 am

Saturday, March 14 – 11 am

Monday, March 16 – 9:30 am

Wednesday, March 18 – 9:30 am

Friday, March 20 – TBA (Pro Day)

Wednesday, April 1 – 9:30 am

Friday, April 3 – 9:30 am

Saturday, April 4 – 11 am

Monday, April 6 – 9:30 am

Wednesday, April 8 – 9:30 am

Friday, April 10 – 9:30 am

Saturday, April 11 – TBA (Spring Game, Pac-12 Networks)

Saturday, April 18 – TBA (Cal Day Event)

Notes:

- Every practice/Pro Day/Spring Game/Cal Day event will be free and open to the public

- Cal will have a two week gap in the middle of spring practices due to spring break

- Cal is set to return 16 starters in 2020 from the 2019 squad.

- Cal has three new coaches on staff in offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, offensive line coach Angus McClure, and running backs coach Aristotle Thompson