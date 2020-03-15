Spring football is suspended until at least March 30th in Berkeley, as the Bears are four practices through their 15 practice allotment for the spring. Whether they come back or not, especially in the wake of the myriad of cancellations meant to help stem the spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), remains to be seen. Right now, we're going to take a look at some of the key notes from spring practice so far. Spring Ball Notebooks: Day One | Day Two | Day Three | Day Four

The Injuries

Out for the spring: ILB Kuony Deng (upper body), ILB Ryan Puskas (upper body), OL Gentle Williams (lower body), OLB Cameron Goode (lower body) In addition, Cam Bynum (knee) was added to this list Saturday night. He will be out for the remainder of the spring, but will be back for the season, as will the rest of the players on this list.

Limited with injuries through four practices: WR Nikko Remigio, WR Kekoa Crawford, OL Valentino Daltoso (still in for OL/DL 1 on 1s), QB Devon Modster (only during practice four), OL Will Craig, ILB Blake Antzoulatos (for the 3rd and 4th practices)

The Standouts

S Craig Woodson - Woodson had two interceptions in four days worth of practices, both coming in team periods. Woodson may put a claim on one starting safety spot, at least in certain nickel packages. WR Jeremiah Hawkins - Field stretching speed on vertical plays, Hawkins made a handful of deep receptions over the four days. He was playing solid reps with the first team, partially thanks to Remigio being limited, but made the most of his opportunities LT Brayden Rohme - With Daltoso and Craig both limited, Rohme has worked into the starting group, and has fit into the group nicely. The redshirt freshman has put on some size and could earn some reps at the position if he keeps progressing. ILB Evan Tattersall - Taking over the Evan Weaver role isn't easy, but Tattersall has the athleticism and has put on the size to ease doubts in replacing Weaver.



Storylines so Far

Transition to a Pro Style Offense Cal is transitioning into a pro-style offense, whatever that ends up meaning still remains to be seen, but at the very least, it means moving to more under center packages as their primary formation, something that hasn't really been done in Berkeley for a decade. New offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is bringing a lot of what he did at stops in Oakland, Denver, Minnesota and Atlanta to the table, with bigger sets, option routes, double moves, and the like Return of the Fullback Along with the pro-style comes the return of the fullback. Zach Angelillo is the only full-time player at the position, though tight ends Elijah Mojarro, Collin Moore and Gavin Reinwald have all taken reps there. A Star is Born Cal is utilizing a hybrid safety/linebacker/nickel spot, the Star position, where Daniel Scott and Trey Paster have taken reps so far. It's a position meant to help deal with some more of the RPO type looks the Bears have and will continue to see, as well as getting Scott on the field as a playmaker Replacing the Safeties With Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins NFL bound, Elijah Hicks, Woodson, and Scott are getting the first crack at the starting jobs. It's a good move for Hicks, who has looked like a natural coming into the box and making contact in the run game Keeping the Momentum Cal finished last year on a three-game winning streak, with Chase Garbers seeing the lightbulb come on as he finished his sophomore year. The focus is to continue the momentum, both in recruiting (with a solid start, four recruits in 2021 added) and on the field. Justin Wilcox called it 'urgency without anxiety,' in February, and there's a palpable excitement moving forward for the Bears

Thoughts on the Newcomers

QB Jaden Casey - He's not a big guy, which stands out among the quarterbacks, but his arm is as good as advertised. Throws a beautiful deep ball, but like the rest of the group, has to get used to taking snaps under center. WR Mason Mangum - Smooth route runner, getting more reps than expected due to WR injuries, also getting opportunities to return punts OL Everett Johnson - Size is already there, needs to learn the offense, but it's early and the line has a ton of seniors to help him along DL Jaedon Roberts - Starting him on the defensive line was the right choice, showing the ability to shed blocks early with his low center of gravity ILB Muelu Iosefa - Will need to add size, but he has great length, solid cover skills, and has been around the ball a ton DB Trey Paster - Bigger in person than on tape, good fit for the Star position, a place which should get him on the field early DB Isaiah Young - Playing both on the outside and in the nickel, doesn't look out of place on the outside, solid in special teams competition as well P Jamieson Sheahan - Gets solid hangtime even when the kick isn't perfect. Aussie Rules Football experience is helpful here, as he's hit a couple boomers with the rush bearing down on him

Projecting the Depth