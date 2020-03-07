Rain poured down on the early portion of Cal's practice, a first for the Bears during spring ball (and a much needed rain for the Bay Area), but it didn't slow down the Bears "It's a Saturday in the spring and the weather's been incredible lately," defensive coordinator/ILB coach Peter Sirmon noted, "but it's fun for the guys to get a change of pace, we had a lot of energy today, and that was good to see." That energy bled through to a final special teams competition period, a punt gunner drill that had a gunner fighting through two blockers to hit a tackling dummy 40 yards downfield. True freshman Isaiah Young was the only chosen gunner to make it to the dummy, diving into it and eliciting yells from his fellow defensive backs on the sidelines. It was the first day of shoulder pads for the Bears', and while there was no tackling, it was an opportunity to see Evan Tattersall hitting. Tattersall may be the heir apparent to Evan Weaver at the inside linebacker position.

"Tatt's ready," Sirmon said, "this is his opportunity to really show what he's been doing for the last two years, learning from Jordan and Evan, I'm excited for the next 12, to get Tatt in some live situations and watch him use some of that experience." "The past two years, I've taken a ton of reps behind Weaver," Tattersall noted, "so it's nothing new, but I'm able to take more of a leadership role playing with the ones." Tattersall suffered an injury against USC last year, one that saw him carted off and taken to a hospital, but has been back healthy since December and hasn't let the incident loom over him. "Stuff like that, you can't play to not get an injury," Tattersall noted. "Stuff happens like that, you take a step back, you recover. It's a freak injury you could say, I've never had that before and I've played for 12 years, you've got to keep playing, not be hesitant at all." Sirmon noted that 'everyone' is in the competition to slide into the spot vacated by Weaver, though the soft-spoken Tattersall is the front-runner to replace the bombastic Weaver. With Kuony Deng out for the spring, there's opportunity for the likes of Blake Antzoulatos, Kyle Smith, Tommy Vanis and Muelu Iosefa to get reps early.

