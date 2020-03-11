The Bears did move into full pads on practice, moving forward with learning a new terminology on offense and acclimating some newer faces on defense.

"Ton of learning going on with new offense going in," Wilcox said, "some new verbiage there, I think they're doing a great job of learning from the repetitions they're getting. Now, the more you put in on offense and the more you put in on defense, the variables grow exponentially, just a ton of learning going on and we need to stay on that path as we move toward spring football here, we're going to get some more physical practices going forward."



The focus offensively was on heavier sets, as the Bears ran over half of their team reps with either a tight end and fullback or multiple tight ends.

"Another weapon," Wilcox said about what the changes do to their offense, "different formations, run strengths and different stuff you can get into, we'll see where that takes us."

The Bears also continue to run their STAR safety position with Daniel Scott and Trey Paster, both of who took reps with the inside linebackers during individuals. Wilcox has taken the opportunity to work with this group personally, with Scott, Paster, Josh Drayden and Branden Smith involved, as he's enjoyed being able to coach.

"That's why we get into this profession in the first place," Wilcox said about coaching in individual drills, "to coach people. And that position, they can be with the DBs some, they can be with the linebackers. They have a home position, but to get a little individual attention during individual drills, it's good for them and it's good for me."

Cal also continues to get Brayden Rohme in with the first team, an imperative as Valentino Daltoso hasn't taken any team reps (has been in for OL/DL 1 on 1s) and Will Craig is still limited.

"He's really added a lot of size and strength from a year ago," Wilcox said, "pretty athletic guy, good frame, I think he's a competitor, he's so young in his career, so much to learn at that position. Angus will do a heck of a job with him, it's been fun to watch him more. It's good for him right now to get those reps (with the ones)."