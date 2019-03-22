Shortly after Jeff Goodman reported that Wyking Jones would be returning for a third season, Evan Daniels of 247 Sports reported that Cal sophomore guard Darius McNeill would be transferring from the program. GoldenBearReport.com has since confirmed Daniels’ report. A source told us that McNeill wanted to be closer to home.

During his two years at Cal, McNeill averaged 11.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 38.6% shooting from the field, 35.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.0% shooting from the foul line. While being a bit of an inconsistent player, McNeill showed he had the ability to heat up, scoring a career-high 30 points against Cal State Fullerton last season while also putting up 23 points against UCLA, 22 points against San Jose State, and 19 points against Washington this season.

With McNeill leaving, Cal loses their most potent 3-point shooting threat. When he was on fire, Cal had the ability to put a scare into anybody. He’s a very talented player that with more consistency has the ability to reach the NBA.

As far as what this means for Cal, this isn’t a good way to kick off year 3 of the Wyking Jones era. One of the things Cal was preaching down the stretch of the season is how close they all were and how much they believed in each other. To lose a guy like McNeil puts a dent in that narrative and also makes it tougher for them to have an improved season next year.

One thing to keep an eye on of course is if more players decide to leave or if McNeill will be the only one. Time will ultimately tell. As it stands, Cal loses McNeill but gains three scholarship freshmen in point guard Joel Brown, shooting guard Charles Smith IV, and power forward/center D.J. Thorpe. They also gain a preferred walk on in guard Logan Alters.