Wyking Jones Returning for Year Three
Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Cal men's basketball coach Wyking Jones will return for season three at the helm of the Cal Men's Basketball team. Jones currently stands at a career record of 16-47 (5-31 in conference play), after finishing the 2018-19 campaign with an 8-23 record (3-15 in conference play)
Jones' 2018-19 squad set Cal records with a 16 game losing streak and a second-consecutive 20 loss season. Prior to Jones' tenure, Cal had two 20 loss seasons total.
Cal broke the 16 game losing streak with a 78-75 win over 25th ranked Washington team, leading to a three game winning streak to close the regular season. Cal finished the campaign with a 56-51 loss to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.
Jones has signed G Joel Brown, G Charles Smith IV, and F DJ Thorpe in the 2019 class.
UPDATE: Cal G Darius McNeill will be transferring from the program