Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Cal men's basketball coach Wyking Jones will return for season three at the helm of the Cal Men's Basketball team. Jones currently stands at a career record of 16-47 (5-31 in conference play), after finishing the 2018-19 campaign with an 8-23 record (3-15 in conference play)

Jones' 2018-19 squad set Cal records with a 16 game losing streak and a second-consecutive 20 loss season. Prior to Jones' tenure, Cal had two 20 loss seasons total.

Cal broke the 16 game losing streak with a 78-75 win over 25th ranked Washington team, leading to a three game winning streak to close the regular season. Cal finished the campaign with a 56-51 loss to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Jones has signed G Joel Brown, G Charles Smith IV, and F DJ Thorpe in the 2019 class.

UPDATE: Cal G Darius McNeill will be transferring from the program