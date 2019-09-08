News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 18:02:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Counts from Cal's 20-19 Win Over Washington

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

This afternoon, we're taking a look at how the snaps distributed on offense and defense in Cal's win over Washington in Seattle, with help from our friends at Pro Football FocusThis doesn't cover s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}