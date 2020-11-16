Snap Counts and PFF Grades, UCLA
Cal's season opener against UCLA was not a pretty contest for the Bears, as they struggled mightily in a 34-10 loss to the Bruins, a game thrown together in 48 hours and with the Bears not having c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news