We're just about there. Cal is opening the season with their fifth different projected opponent with UCLA. It's on a two day notice. Cal is using their film study put together back during the summer, along with whatever notes they can cobble together about the Bruins from week one. It's a mad scramble, with the Bears getting their defensive line out of quarantine with a new opponent in view Sunday.

The last time Cal played a conference team in the opener was 1993 (also against UCLA, a 27-23 win). The last time Cal started a game on a Sunday was in 1926, against Santa Clara. Cal will be the second to last team in FBS football (who is playing this fall) to play their opener in this strange year, and it comes at a time where so many have worked hard to get the Bears back on the field.

UCLA:

TE Greg Dulcich - UCLA's top graded player per Pro Football Focus, had 4 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown a week ago on 9 targets. Dulcich was a former walk-on who has size and run after the catch skills for the Bruins, who will go his way often. High school teammate of Cal safety Daniel Scott, who may end up guarding Dulcich at points

RB Demetic Felton - Explosive in the screen game and the return game for the Bruins, Felton is shifty in space, with 65 yards after the catch last week (catching all of his passes behind the line of scrimmage). Felton averaged over 5 yards per carry a week ago, and Cal will have to keep him corralled and tackled.

LT Sean Rhyan - The UCLA left tackle did allow four QB pressures last week per Pro Football Focus, but he's a nasty run blocker who can seal off an edge.

DL Osa Odighizuwa - Odighizuwa is the top defender for the Bruins on the defensive interior, with three QB pressures and five defensive stops in week one (both team highs). A tough lineman to block.

WR Kyle Phillips - The top wideout for the Bruins, caught three passes for 46 yards (on 8 targets) in week one, tough to tackle but did fumble a key punt last week for the Bruins. Another one of UCLA's shifty skill talent.

Cal:

ILB Kuony Deng - It's the first opportunity to see the fruits of Deng's labor in the offseason, boosting him up from 225 lbs at the end of 2019 to 250 for the opener. Deng has Evan Weaver's shoes to fill, and he should be able to provide a little more heft on the interior than he did a year ago.

RB Christopher Brown Jr. - Brown had one of his three 100 yard games against UCLA a year ago, and the junior back is looking to build on his strong end to 2019 in his second year as a starter. Cal's new offense under Bill Musgrave should fit Brown's downhill skillset, and UCLA hasn't been particularly great about stopping the run.

TE Collin Moore - Moore was one of the standouts for the Bears during fall camp, earning a starting spot at tight end. The 6'4", 245 lb former quarterback is a solid blocker on the outside and is developing into a big target in the passing game.

DL Brett Johnson - One of Cal's defensive linemen coming out of the quarantine process, the sophomore Johnson will likely be called on to play multiple positions along the line for the Bears, who are extremely young at the position.