Several Bears maximize Cal's pro day in front of NFL scouts
In what felt like the first sunny pro day Cal has had in years, 13 NFL hopefuls took the stage in front of representatives from nearly every NFL team Wednesday.
Luc Bequette, Marqez Bimage, Trevon Clark, Kekoa Crawford, Valentino Daltoso, Marcel Dancy, Kuony Deng, Josh Drayden, Chase Garbers, Cam Goode, Lone Toailoa and Jake Tonges all worked out for 25+ teams.
Elijah Hicks was present but did not work out and said he’s about six weeks out from being fully recovered from a Jones fracture in his foot he suffered in the second practice of the East-West Shrine game. He did however still meet with teams and was gracious enough to help run the event.
The Bears pro day kicked off in the weight room, with no media access, but the NFL hopefuls did measure in height, weight, reach and both the vertical jump and bench press.
Goode reportedly started his excellent day there, with a 39-inch vertical jump that fired up the whole room.
“That vert shocked some guys," Goode said. “Got a little attention from that.”
That was just the tip of the iceberg for him. A 10’5” broad jump and a 4.58-second 40-yard dash puts him firmly into the athletic profile of outside linebackers that get drafted. His short burst drills were phenomenal, with a 6.91-second 3-cone drill (would have tied for first at the NFL Scouting Combine in his position group) and a 4.29 short shuttle, which would have placed him fourth in Indianapolis.
Goode, who was not invited to the combine, was just a different caliber athlete from anyone else on the field. Every drill he did, be it testing or position work, just looked like an NFL linebacker should look. Today was a massive day for him.
“I didn’t know if I was going to do more coverage dropping or pass rush because a lot of teams are seeing me in different places,” Goode said, “but felt pretty strong on that.”
With a performance like this, Goode could hear his name called early in April.
Today was also a huge day for Deng, who is finally back and fully healthy. Deng noted that he’d been working out as both an edge defender and an off the ball linebacker throughout the pre-draft process.
“I was hoping to do a little more off the ball linebacker stuff, really show off the versatility," Deng said. “That’s on the film though. I feel like there’s nobody like me in the whole draft. I can play all four linebacker positions in an odd front, play all three in an even front. Want me to put on ten pounds and play [defensive end] I can do that.”
Deng’s ability to play in multiple spots will surely get him some looks come draft day.
Garbers also stood out on the day, completing most if not all of his passes and showing off tremendous movement skills and the ability to throw on the run.
Pro day practice scripts typically don’t show what a real game flow would be like for a quarterback, but they do show off what one can do well. Garbers has always played well outside of structure, so showing that off did a lot for his stock in the months going forward.
A 61-yard throw mid session caught the eye of just about everyone there.
“It feels great, it just means all the hard work you’ve been putting in since you were little is paying off,” Garbers said.
“Wherever that destination is, come end of April, I’ll be ready to participate in my rookie season.”
Several other Bears found their strides today. Official 40s will come in later, but Crawford (who clocked a 4.49 40) and Clark also looked good running their 40s and participating in drills. Drayden looked smooth all over the field and caught most balls thrown his way.
Clark looked good in drills as well, but tweaked something in what looked like his lower leg before the end of the day, so his day ended shortly thereafter.
The last of the group of realistic draftees was Tonges, who ran a 4.76 40 and tested well all over the field.
Overall, the Bears performed well on the day and managed to avoid disaster (barring any surprising results from Clark’s slip mid-day). Not getting invited to this year’s NFL Combine may have hurt some stock initially, but performing well today is going to go a long way to boosting their profiles for NFL teams. With any luck, Goode’s shining day could result in him going on early day three or perhaps even on day two.
Draft day should be more interesting for Cal fans than initially thought. Performances like these don’t happen all that often, so with any luck there could be a chance that several Bears will hear their name called to join the ranks of the NFL.
Sunny weather for the first time since, well, Sonny, might have just boosted the Bears into being pros. Only time will tell.