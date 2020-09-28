So, with that out of the way with, what am I looking forward to, then? Let’s give you 7 things, for the 7 games:

I’ve decided, as you may have heard on our previous podcast , to state my objections to playing just once only, as I do not want to have to keep re-iterating it throughout the season: my absolute preference would be for everyone’s overall safety and for America to work on getting COVID under control without playing major sports (let alone one that operates centrally on unpaid labor), but if we are going to play anyway, then I will approach the season writing about it the same way as I normally do – thoughtfully, without being overbearing about the outside circumstances everyone knows well by now.

1) QB1 – I would be willing to argue that only Kedon Slovis is firmly, inarguably at the top of the Pac-12’s QB list, but that the second slot is wide open for either Chase Garbers or Jayden Daniels to fight over. Despite amassing a 7-0 record in games that he finished last season and solidifying his reputation as a man for all moments, Garbers still has one question really left to answer: can he stay on the field?

Here’s what Hype Nam has to say about that: “GUESS WHAT, YOU JABRONI -- THERE ARE ONLY 7 GAMES HE NEEDS TO FINISH THIS SEASON ANYWAY, SO SACK UP AND GET READY FOR A SOCIALLY DISTANCED JANUARY 1 TAILGATE.”

2) The Completed Cam Goode – He was inches short of a double digit sack season last year, and has had the advantage of a longer offseason to make sure he’s finally at full strength. At least within the linebacking core, he’s the eldest statesman – Deng, who you’ll read about below, is the other – and while he has a player-type built for the next level, his stock can still clearly climb with what he does.

3) 250 Pound Kuony Deng – After putting up insane, ridiculous numbers as an undersized, often-run-at middle linebacker last year, Deng is now checking in at, well, a weight I keep yelling at you on Twitter about because it’s a pretty big deal. This will allow him to hold ground more effectively, and take on more of a downhill role, even, since he won’t be so easily pushed back (and mind you, he still found a way to be an on-field terror last season despite all that).

Deng was already long, large, and fast. Now he’s big enough, too, and that’s bad for the rest of the Pac-12 to know.

4) Mystery Man Craig Woodson – I’m ready to see him unleashed, in whatever role or capacity that means – Daniel Scott, Elijah Hicks, and probably Trey Paster will all play too, but given the way he’s been talked up all offseason by Traveon Beck, Ashtyn Davis, and some sources I’ve spoken to within the program, I have full expectation that he’s in their plans somewhere this year.

5) BRETT JOHNSON – He started as a true freshman last year and played the nose, a spot that isn’t where I’d ideally use him, but still made a tremendous impact. A year of strength and conditioning will only allow him to be even more disruptive than normal, and Maldonado’s return to the program could possibly even slide him back to his more natural area at end, where he could get more one on one matchups.

6) The Freshmen at Wide Receiver – Justin Baker. Jeremiah Hunter. Mason Mangum. Tommy Christakos. Aidan Lee. The top couple of receiver spots are taken by guys who will be leaving this year – which one of these young guns is going to be ready to step in when that happens? Hell, which one of them’s ready to step in now? Given some of the previous health issues that kept a big damper on the Cal passing offense last year, getting at least two in serious contribution position would be an excellent long term development.

7) The Known Unknowns – In any given situation, there are both unknown knowns, and known unknowns, and here are some things that will be necessary to keep an eye on in the latter: how will the team play on offense early, given the disjointed nature of having to install a new offense? Will whoever is the other middle linebacker have needed those missing reps? Which teams will have the toughest adjustment period from the weird scheduling?

Given that everything else is in flux, isn’t this the perfect year for the Bears to be the one to benefit?

And does the Rose Bowl still count if none of us are allowed to attend it?