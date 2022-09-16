And if you, like so many other traveling Bears, have been too busy getting to South Bend, Ind., to keep up with this week’s coverage, we’ve got all the stories you need to know right here.

If you’re reading this on Friday, you’ll know there’s just one more sleep until Cal kicks off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for what is possibly the most-anticipated matchup on the Golden Bears' schedule.

How does the Cal offensive line hold up against a really talented Notre Dame front?

The optimistic answer is that they come off firing in the run game to gas out the Irish defense and get to cruise on easy street from there on out. The not-so-optimistic answer is that Cal’s offensive line has to hope that Jack Plummer’s got some magic in his shoes and can weasel his way out of sacks again. (He has been excellent at moving around in the pocket, for what it’s worth). Staying in play-action looks on early passing downs is likely going to give the offensive line a little bit of grace that it can spend before having to really buckle down in pass protection if it’s a tight game late.