Second Week of Official Visits Preview
It's week two of official visits for Cal, and the Bears are coming off a successful first weekend of visits. They'll now look to replicate the success of that first weekend with a second visitor we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news