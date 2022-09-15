Well, it’s finally here.

Cal (2-0) will travel to South Bend, Ind., to play a reeling 0-2 Notre Dame team in its iconic stadium this Saturday, for what is possibly the most anticipated matchup of the season for Cal fans and members of the football program alike.

The Fighting Irish came into this season ranked No. 5 in the country, but falling to No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Marshall in back-to-back weeks has knocked them out of the top 25 altogether while bringing a lot of scrutiny upon hew head coach Marcus Freeman.=

Despite the recent struggles for Notre Dame, there’s reason to believe that this is likely to still be Cal’s marquee matchup of the year.

Although the quarterback position is a source of concern at this point, the Irish have plenty of talent -- not to mention motivation. Starting 0-2 under the wildly popular Freeman isn’t likely to sit well with a squad that had aspirations of going to the College Football Playoff.

Saturday in South Bend is also going to feature thousands of Cal fans making the pilgrimage to one of college football’s most iconic venues, so despite some of the air being sucked out of this game, expect Saturday to bring an entirely different sort of energy for the Bears. One way or another.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup with Notre Dame ...