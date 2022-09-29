Two 3-1 squads face off in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday afternoon, with the California Golden Bears taking on the Washington State Cougars.

The records are identical, as are the seasons stats -- both are now averaging 30 points per game and giving up 20.5 per contest.

And yet, there's really nothing similar about these two teams at all.

The Bears and Cougars are about as opposite as opposite gets, with Washington State a pass-heavy offense that often employs four- and five-receiver sets, while Cal loves to run the ball and keep tight ends in the game.

Washington State is off to an impressive start in Jake Dickert's first full season as head coach, with wins over Idaho (24-17), Wisconsin (17-14) and Colorado State (38-7). The Cougars almost made it to 4-0, leading No. 13 Oregon by 12 points late in the fourth quarter before the Ducks rallied late to steal the game, 44-41.

The Cougars have brought in plenty of fresh faces, both on the field with new star transfers on both sides of the ball, and on the sideline as Dickert has overhauled the coaching staff he inherited as an interim head coach last season.

This game should be a fun one to watch -- 2:30 p.m. PT Saturday on Pac-12 Network -- as two very different team philosophies clash in an important early-season Pac-12 showdown.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup ...