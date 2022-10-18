News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-18 22:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Scouting the Opponent: Cal set to face UW, Pac-12's top passing offense

Jesse Stewart • GoldenBearReport
Staff Writer
@jessedstew

The Bears (3-3, 1-2 in conference) will welcome Washington (5-2, 2-2 in conference) to Berkeley this Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Both of these teams have faced two-game losing streaks already this season with Cal dropping two straight to Washington State and Colorado while Washington fell to UCLA and Arizona State.

That’s about where the similarities end for these two programs in 2022. First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has his team absolutely humming on offense through seven weeks, and that side of the ball features several players who will be stars on Sundays. The Huskies are going to bring it all to the field for a Pac-12 After Dark showdown.

Justin Wilcox is 2-2 versus his former employer during his tenure as head coach for the Bears, and the Huskies lead the all time series 55-41-4.

Washington Huskies  (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12)

Coach: Kalen DeBoer (5-2, 84-11 career)

Scoring Offense: 42.1 PPG (8th)

Scoring Defense: 28.6 PPG (79th)

Total Offense: 512.3 YPG (9th)

Total Defense: 375.7 YPGA (66th)

What the Huskies do well

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}