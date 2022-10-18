The Bears (3-3, 1-2 in conference) will welcome Washington (5-2, 2-2 in conference) to Berkeley this Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Both of these teams have faced two-game losing streaks already this season with Cal dropping two straight to Washington State and Colorado while Washington fell to UCLA and Arizona State.

That’s about where the similarities end for these two programs in 2022. First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has his team absolutely humming on offense through seven weeks, and that side of the ball features several players who will be stars on Sundays. The Huskies are going to bring it all to the field for a Pac-12 After Dark showdown.

Justin Wilcox is 2-2 versus his former employer during his tenure as head coach for the Bears, and the Huskies lead the all time series 55-41-4.