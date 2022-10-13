Cal is coming off of a bye week that, fortunately, gave it a little time to lick some wounds (both metaphorical and physical) after a 28-9 loss to Washington State.

The schedule also provides further opportunity for potential healing this week as the Golden Bears visit the Colorado Buffaloes, who are by almost every metric one of the worst teams in the FBS this year despite being one of the better teams in the Pac-12 not too long ago.

Cal will get a chance to get the season back on track and advance to 4-2 if it can win in back-to-back seasons vs. the Buffs, something it has not done since the 2010 and 2011 seasons (though there have been just five total competitions since then). Last year, the Bears drubbed Colorado 26-3 in a game that was not even as close as the score suggested; the last time Cal took the trip to Boulder in 2017 resulted in a 28-44 loss for the Bears.

Justin Wilcox and Co. will surely look to exorcize a few demons on that field come Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup ...