Surahz Buncom is exactly the type of prospect who will gain attention college programs. He plays both sides of the ball for a California state champion football team. He also plays baseball and is strong in the classroom as well. It is inevitable that his size and natural athleticism will find him a home somewhere at the next level.

He also has strong bloodlines with an older brother who played at Stanford and a grandfather who played at USC and in the NFL.

So, it should come as no surprise that schools have been eager to jump into the recruitment of the three-star receiver and cornerback from Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista. Colorado, Pittsburgh, Kansas State, BYU, Fresno State and San Diego State are just some of the schools that have already offered the 6-foot-4 recruit heading into the spring.

Buncom has continued to take visits in recent weeks with a trip to Arizona coming last weekend and a trip to Colorado coming up in April plus he already visited Kansas as well. However, he continues to seek out other offers and one school that has remained on his mind for quite a while is Cal.

The three-star recruit has not been shy about calling Cal a dream school, and he has already started having more conversations with the Bears in hopes of landing an offer at some point.