News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 18:00:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ryan Betley is excited to join the Cal program

Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
Golden Bear Report
@slamdunk406
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

The first player Cal men’s basketball landed from the transfer pool was Penn grad transfer guard Ryan Betley. Betley grew up in Pennsylvania, attending Downingtown West High School about 37 minutes...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}