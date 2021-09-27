 Cal Football Running the Numbers: Cal vs. Washington State
Running the Numbers: Cal vs. Washington State

Trace Travers
A look at how the numbers match up when Cal takes on Washington State Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Cal vs. Wazzu Stats
Cal Wazzu

Points Per Game

28.75

23.5

Points Per Game Allowed

29.75

29.75

Rushing Yards per Game

167.5

119.3

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

120.8

146.0

Yards per Rush

5.4

3.8

Yards per Rush Allowed

3.8

4.5

Passing Yards per Game

273.25

235.5

Passing Yards per Game Allowed

297.0

268.25

Yards per Attempt

7.75

6.78

Yards per Attempt Allowed

7.57

6.83

Yards per game

440.8

354.8

Yards per Game allowed

417.8

414.3

Yards per play

6.7

5.4

Yards per play allowed

5.9

5.8

Turnovers

5 (4 INTs, 1 Fumble)

9 (6 INTs, 3 fumbles)

Turnovers Forced

4 (3 INTs,1 Fumble)

10 (4 INTs, 6 Fumbles)

Third Down Conversions

24 of 51 (47.06%)

15 of 49 (30.61%)

Third Down Conversions Allowed

31 of 66 (46.97%)

21 of 50 (42%)

Time of Possession per Game

29:30

31:26
Statistical Leaders
Cal Wazzu

Passing

Chase Garbers: 93-140 (66.4%) 1093 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs

Jayden De Laura: 43-70 (61.43%), 575 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing

Damien Moore: 59 carries, 304 yards, 5 TDs

Max Borghi: 43 carries for 259 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving

Jeremiah Hunter: 15 receptions, 238 yards, 1 TD

Trevon Clark: 13 receptions, 267 yards, 2 TDs

Travell Harris: 24 receptions, 201 yards, 4 TDs

Calvin Jackson Jr.: 20 receptions, 281 yards, 1 TD

Tackles

Evan Tattersall: 28 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB Hurry

Cameron Goode: 3 TFLs

Jahad Woods: 32 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU

Ron Stone Jr.: 4.5 TFLs

Sacks

Cameron Goode: 2 sacks

Andrew Edson: 2 sacks

Coverage

Daniel Scott: 2 INTs, 1 TD

Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups

Justus Rogers, Daniel Isom, Derrick Langford, Armani Marsh: 1 INT each

Langford, Stone, Jaylen Watson: 2 PBU each
PFF Grade Comparison
Cal Wazzu

Overall

84.8

73.3

Offense

76.0

66.9

Passing

77.7

56.9

Pass Blocking

71.4

67.7

Receiving

68.9

63.0

Running

85.2

82.3

Run Blocking

60.9

56.0

Defense

74.9

69.4

Run Defense

75.9

71.7

Tackling

49.9

53.3

Pass Rush

73.6

67.8

Coverage

65.8

61.6

Special Teams

73.2

62.7
