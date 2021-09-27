Running the Numbers: Cal vs. Washington State
A look at how the numbers match up when Cal takes on Washington State Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
|Cal
|Wazzu
|
Points Per Game
|
28.75
|
23.5
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
29.75
|
29.75
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
167.5
|
119.3
|
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
|
120.8
|
146.0
|
Yards per Rush
|
5.4
|
3.8
|
Yards per Rush Allowed
|
3.8
|
4.5
|
Passing Yards per Game
|
273.25
|
235.5
|
Passing Yards per Game Allowed
|
297.0
|
268.25
|
Yards per Attempt
|
7.75
|
6.78
|
Yards per Attempt Allowed
|
7.57
|
6.83
|
Yards per game
|
440.8
|
354.8
|
Yards per Game allowed
|
417.8
|
414.3
|
Yards per play
|
6.7
|
5.4
|
Yards per play allowed
|
5.9
|
5.8
|
Turnovers
|
5 (4 INTs, 1 Fumble)
|
9 (6 INTs, 3 fumbles)
|
Turnovers Forced
|
4 (3 INTs,1 Fumble)
|
10 (4 INTs, 6 Fumbles)
|
Third Down Conversions
|
24 of 51 (47.06%)
|
15 of 49 (30.61%)
|
Third Down Conversions Allowed
|
31 of 66 (46.97%)
|
21 of 50 (42%)
|
Time of Possession per Game
|
29:30
|
31:26
|Cal
|Wazzu
|
Passing
|
Chase Garbers: 93-140 (66.4%) 1093 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs
|
Jayden De Laura: 43-70 (61.43%), 575 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Damien Moore: 59 carries, 304 yards, 5 TDs
|
Max Borghi: 43 carries for 259 yards, 2 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Jeremiah Hunter: 15 receptions, 238 yards, 1 TD
Trevon Clark: 13 receptions, 267 yards, 2 TDs
|
Travell Harris: 24 receptions, 201 yards, 4 TDs
Calvin Jackson Jr.: 20 receptions, 281 yards, 1 TD
|
Tackles
|
Evan Tattersall: 28 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB Hurry
Cameron Goode: 3 TFLs
|
Jahad Woods: 32 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU
Ron Stone Jr.: 4.5 TFLs
|
Sacks
|
Cameron Goode: 2 sacks
|
Andrew Edson: 2 sacks
|
Coverage
|
Daniel Scott: 2 INTs, 1 TD
Collin Gamble: 5 Pass Breakups
|
Justus Rogers, Daniel Isom, Derrick Langford, Armani Marsh: 1 INT each
Langford, Stone, Jaylen Watson: 2 PBU each
|Cal
|Wazzu
|
Overall
|
84.8
|
73.3
|
Offense
|
76.0
|
66.9
|
Passing
|
77.7
|
56.9
|
Pass Blocking
|
71.4
|
67.7
|
Receiving
|
68.9
|
63.0
|
Running
|
85.2
|
82.3
|
Run Blocking
|
60.9
|
56.0
|
Defense
|
74.9
|
69.4
|
Run Defense
|
75.9
|
71.7
|
Tackling
|
49.9
|
53.3
|
Pass Rush
|
73.6
|
67.8
|
Coverage
|
65.8
|
61.6
|
Special Teams
|
73.2
|
62.7