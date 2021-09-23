Running the Numbers: Cal vs. Washington
A look at the statistical matchup between Cal and Washington, as the Bears and Huskies get together Saturday evening at 6:30 on the Pac-12 Network.
|Cal
|UW
|
Points Per Game
|
30.3
|
23.0
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
28.7
|
15.7
|
Rushing Yards per Game
|
177.3
|
105.0
|
Rushing Yards Allowed per Game
|
130.3
|
175.0
|
Yards per Rush
|
6.1
|
3.2
|
Yards per Rush Allowed
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
Passing Yards per Game
|
258.0
|
305.7
|
Passing Yards per Game Allowed
|
318.0
|
123.0
|
Yards per Attempt
|
7.8
|
7.2
|
Yards per Attempt Allowed
|
7.6
|
4.5
|
Yards per game
|
435.3
|
410.7
|
Yards per Game allowed
|
448.3
|
298.0
|
Yards per play
|
7.0
|
5.5
|
Yards per play allowed
|
6.0
|
4.5
|
Turnovers
|
2 (2 INTs, 0 Fumbles)
|
7 (5 INTs, 2 Fumbles)
|
Turnovers Forced
|
3 (3 INTs)
|
3 (1 INT, 2 Fumbles)
|
Third Down Conversions
|
16 of 36 (44%)
|
19 of 45 (42%)
|
Third Down Conversions Allowed
|
25 of 52 (48%)
|
14 of 46 (30%)
|
Time of Possession per Game
|
28:29
|
30:41
|Cal
|UW
|
Passing
|
Chase Garbers: 63-99 (63.6%) 774 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs
|
Dylan Morris: 70-122 (57.5), 886 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Damien Moore: 41 carries, 237 yards, 5 TDs
|
Richard Newton: 39 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD
|
Receiving
|
Nikko Remigio: 11 receptions, 56 yards, 2 TDs
Trevon Clark: 10 receptions, 227 yards, 2 TDs
|
Taj Davis: 17 receptions, 231 yards
|
Tackles
|
Evan Tattersall: 22 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB Hurry
Cameron Goode: 3 TFLs
|
Jackson Sirmon: 25 tackles, .5 TFLs
Edefuan Ulofoshio and Bookie Radley-Hiles: 2 TFLs
|
Sacks
|
Cameron Goode: 2 sacks
|
Bookie Radley-Hiles, Faatui Tuitele, Cooper McDonald, Jacobe Covington: 1 sack
|
Coverage
|
Daniel Scott: 2 INTs, 1 TD
Collin Gamble: 4 Pass Breakups
|
Julius Irvin: 1 INT
Trent McDuffie
|Cal
|UW
|
Overall
|
88.3
|
77.4
|
Offense
|
79.3
|
66.1
|
Passing
|
80.4
|
60.4
|
Pass Blocking
|
70.2
|
46.0
|
Receiving
|
68.7
|
65.2
|
Running
|
90.3
|
72.3
|
Run Blocking
|
63.3
|
66.1
|
Defense
|
72.8
|
76.2
|
Run Defense
|
66.4
|
60.0
|
Tackling
|
51.9
|
66.4
|
Pass Rush
|
72.0
|
79.4
|
Coverage
|
71.9
|
85.3
|
Special Teams
|
73.2
|
75.6