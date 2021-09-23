 Running the Numbers: Cal vs. Washington
Running the Numbers: Cal vs. Washington

A look at the statistical matchup between Cal and Washington, as the Bears and Huskies get together Saturday evening at 6:30 on the Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. UW Stats
Cal UW

Points Per Game

30.3

23.0

Points Per Game Allowed

28.7

15.7

Rushing Yards per Game

177.3

105.0

Rushing Yards Allowed per Game

130.3

175.0

Yards per Rush

6.1

3.2

Yards per Rush Allowed

4.0

4.2

Passing Yards per Game

258.0

305.7

Passing Yards per Game Allowed

318.0

123.0

Yards per Attempt

7.8

7.2

Yards per Attempt Allowed

7.6

4.5

Yards per game

435.3

410.7

Yards per Game allowed

448.3

298.0

Yards per play

7.0

5.5

Yards per play allowed

6.0

4.5

Turnovers

2 (2 INTs, 0 Fumbles)

7 (5 INTs, 2 Fumbles)

Turnovers Forced

3 (3 INTs)

3 (1 INT, 2 Fumbles)

Third Down Conversions

16 of 36 (44%)

19 of 45 (42%)

Third Down Conversions Allowed

25 of 52 (48%)

14 of 46 (30%)

Time of Possession per Game

28:29

30:41
Statistical Leaders
Cal UW

Passing

Chase Garbers: 63-99 (63.6%) 774 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs

Dylan Morris: 70-122 (57.5), 886 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs

Rushing

Damien Moore: 41 carries, 237 yards, 5 TDs

Richard Newton: 39 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

Nikko Remigio: 11 receptions, 56 yards, 2 TDs

Trevon Clark: 10 receptions, 227 yards, 2 TDs

Taj Davis: 17 receptions, 231 yards

Tackles

Evan Tattersall: 22 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB Hurry

Cameron Goode: 3 TFLs

Jackson Sirmon: 25 tackles, .5 TFLs

Edefuan Ulofoshio and Bookie Radley-Hiles: 2 TFLs

Sacks

Cameron Goode: 2 sacks

Bookie Radley-Hiles, Faatui Tuitele, Cooper McDonald, Jacobe Covington: 1 sack

Coverage

Daniel Scott: 2 INTs, 1 TD

Collin Gamble: 4 Pass Breakups

Julius Irvin: 1 INT

Trent McDuffie
PFF Grade Comparison
Cal UW

Overall

88.3

77.4

Offense

79.3

66.1

Passing

80.4

60.4

Pass Blocking

70.2

46.0

Receiving

68.7

65.2

Running

90.3

72.3

Run Blocking

63.3

66.1

Defense

72.8

76.2

Run Defense

66.4

60.0

Tackling

51.9

66.4

Pass Rush

72.0

79.4

Coverage

71.9

85.3

Special Teams

73.2

75.6
