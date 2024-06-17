Earlier in the year Nate Sheppard was on the West Coast taking part in a passing tournament with his club team. The three-star running back from Louisiana was taken aback by the rainy weather.

He expected to see some sunshine while in California, and it wasn't the best show the state could have put on to influence him to make it his future home.

However, the Mandeville High School star decided to give it another shot by taking an official visit to Cal over the weekend.