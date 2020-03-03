Cal football released their spring roster on the eve of the Bears' first practice, as there are a handful of changes from the end of the 2019 football season.

- Elijah Hicks, who was listed as a safety in the last roster update, is still listed at safety.

- Miles Owens moves back to the offensive line from the defensive line

- Inside linebacker Evan Tattersall is now listed at 240 lbs, as he competes for the starting inside linebacker job next to Kuony Deng. Deng is also listed at 240, up from 220 a year ago.

- Offensive lineman Ben Coleman is down to 310 lbs from 330 lbs.

- Offensive lineman Will Craig is up to 305 lbs (up from 285), as he looks to regain his starting left tackle spot

- TE Elijah Mojarro is up to 235 lbs from 215 lbs, as he looks to earn some playing time after redshirting.