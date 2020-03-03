Roster Updates: Spring Football
Read: Cal Spring Roster | Spring Football Primer
Cal football released their spring roster on the eve of the Bears' first practice, as there are a handful of changes from the end of the 2019 football season.
Number Changes/Additions
Newcomers
- QB Jaden Casey will wear 18
- S Trey Paster will wear 27
- CB Isaiah Young will wear 29
- P Jamieson Sheahan will wear 37
- ILB Muelu Iosefa will wear 55
- OL Sami Nazzal will wear 69
- ATH Jaedon Roberts will wear 75
- OL Everett Johnson will wear 77
- WR Mason Mangum will wear 82
Returning Changes
- FB Zach Angelillo will wear 42
Position Changes
- Chinedu Udeogu moves from DE/OLB to TE
- Zach Angelillo moves from ILB to Fullback
- Miles Owens moves back to the offensive line from the defensive line
- Elijah Hicks, who was listed as a safety in the last roster update, is still listed at safety.
Notable Weight Changes
- Inside linebacker Evan Tattersall is now listed at 240 lbs, as he competes for the starting inside linebacker job next to Kuony Deng. Deng is also listed at 240, up from 220 a year ago.
- Offensive lineman Ben Coleman is down to 310 lbs from 330 lbs.
- Offensive lineman Will Craig is up to 305 lbs (up from 285), as he looks to regain his starting left tackle spot
- TE Elijah Mojarro is up to 235 lbs from 215 lbs, as he looks to earn some playing time after redshirting.
What this Means
Offensively, the addition of a fullback and more tight ends foreshadows a move to a handful more pro-style sets, though there's only one fullback listed on the roster in Angelillo. Udeogu moving over to tight end, if it sticks, means the Bears will have seven scholarship tight ends in the fall, along with a walk-on who has played a bunch in Collin Moore.
Tattersall adding size should help him as he looks to replace Evan Weaver. Adding bulk was a priority for him and Deng, with the latter often getting pushed back a couple yards before bringing a defender down a year ago.