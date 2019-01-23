Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 22:38:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Paris Austin and Roman Davis talk Colorado and mentoring their teammates

Ddvl9rerttjio4yemcv5
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport.com
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

On Wednesday, Cal juniors Paris Austin and Roman Davis addressed the media in advance of Thursday’s game against Colorado. Below is a full transcription and video.Question: Paris, you guys like to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}