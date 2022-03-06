College junior days can sometimes leave recruits feeling overlooked as coaches make sure to connect with several prospects on big visit days. Other times it can be potential glimpse into the future and have a positive impact on members of the group.

Saturday, running back prospect Roderick Robinson II was able to get an idea of what Cal’s football team could look if the recruits who visited with the program end up committing to the Bears.

Robinson was just one of the big names on campus as Justin Wilcox and his staff hosted numerous top-level visitors on the team’s first junior day of the spring. The San Diego-Lincoln standout recruit has been on Cal’s campus before, but there was something that was different about this latest trip to Berkeley.

“I honestly feel like it was even better than last time,” Robinson said of his Saturday visit to Cal. “They showed me the same things, but it was just a different feel about it this time. The coaching staff is very high on me. All the coaches came and spoke, told me what we would do as a team if I came. It was just a great feeling.”

The 2023 recruit has continued to see his option expand as of late with more schools joining the race each week. Cal has been working to get Robinson on campus for a while, and it was a visit he had been eager to make in recent weeks despite the new attention from many other programs.

The consistency that Cal has continued to show Robinson has left a strong impression on him.