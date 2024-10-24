Advertisement

WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State

WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State

Everything coach Justin Wilcox, QB Fernando Mendoza and ILB Teddye Buchanan said after Saturday's loss to the Wolfpack.

 • Staff
Game thread: Cal vs. NC State

Game thread: Cal vs. NC State

Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears host the Wolfpack for the first time.

 • Matt Moreno
Jaydn Ott not expected to play for Cal vs. NC State

Jaydn Ott not expected to play for Cal vs. NC State

The junior running back will miss his third game of the season when the Bears take the field Saturday afternoon.

 • Matt Moreno
Preview: Cal welcomes NC State with both teams looking for first ACC win

Preview: Cal welcomes NC State with both teams looking for first ACC win

A look ahead to the Bears' return home to Berkeley on Saturday for their first ever matchup with the Wolfpack.

 • AJ Alany
Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game

Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game

The four-star recruit from Georgia will be one of the highest-ranked prospects to visit with the Bears this season.

 • Matt Moreno

Oct 24, 2024
Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Defense
Adam Friedman  •  Rivals Transfer Portal
Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
With every FBS team now having played at least six games, it’s time to name the mid-season transfer All-Americans. Take a look at who made the cut.

RELATED: Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense

DL DERRICK HARMON, Oregon

Transferred from: Michigan State

Harmon has lived in the backfield and terrorized quarterbacks this season. He has three sacks, three quarterback hits and an incredible 26 quarterback hurries according to PFF. Harmon also ranks in the top 10 of PFF’s overall defensive grade among FBS interior defensive linemen who have more than 50 snaps this season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

DL KYLE KENNARD, South Carolina

Transferred from: Georgia Tech

Kennard is dominating in his first season of SEC play. He is tied for first in the conference with seven sacks, has a total of 26 quarterback pressures and forced two fumbles according to PFF.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKSCOOP.COM

DL WALTER NOLEN, Ole Miss

Transferred from: Texas A&M

Expectations were high for Nolen entering this season and so far he is living up to the hype. He’s racked up a total of 23 quarterback pressures, three sacks and 16 tackles – earning the seventh-best overall defensive grade on PFF among FBS interior defensive linemen who have more than 50 snaps this season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

DL BRADYN SWINSON, LSU

Transferred from: Oregon

Swinson, who is in his second year at LSU, has hit another gear this season. His seven sacks are tied for first in the SEC and his 28 quarterback pressures rank inside the top 10 of FBS defenders who have taken at least 50 snaps.

LB TEDDYE BUCHANAN, Cal

Transferred from: UC-Davis

Cal’s season has been full of emotional highs and lows but Buchanan has been consistently good from the first snap. He has the fifth-most tackles among FBS defenders and his five sacks are tied for second among FBS linebackers, according to PFF.

LB CHRIS PAUL JR.

Transferred from: Arkansas

Paul has been making plays all over the field this season for Ole Miss. He has PFF’s highest defensive grade in the SEC and is first among linebackers in the SEC in sacks (five), quarterback pressures (19) and pass breakups (three).

LB SCOOBY WILLIAMS, Texas A&M

Transferred from: Florida

Williams has come on in the last few weeks for Texas A&M and has earned a spot on this list. He has posted 22 tackles, six quarterback pressures, one interception and two pass breakups this season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

DB CALEB DOWNS, Ohio State

Transferred from: Alabama

The top-ranked transfer prospect from the 2024 cycle, Downs has been playing very well for Ohio State. He has the eighth-best defensive grade and 16th-best coverage grade among Power Four safeties, according to PFF.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

DB A.J. HARRIS, Penn State

Transferred from: Georgia

Harris was considered a massive addition for Penn State and that has proven correct so far this season. He has one interception, two pass breakups and allowed fewer than 70 receiving yards so far. Harris has a top-15 coverage grade on PFF among Power Four defensive backs with at least 50 snaps.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT HAPPYVALLEYINSIDER.COM

DB TRAVIS HUNTER, Colorado

Transferred from: Jackson State

Hunter, in his second season with Colorado, has blossomed into a Heisman favorite. Primarily a defensive player, Hunter has two interceptions and two pass breakups on the season. Playing on offense as well, Hunter has played more than 750 snaps already this season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSREPORT.COM

DB ANDREW MUKUBA, Texas

Transferred from: Clemson

The Texas secondary has really benefited from the addition of Mukuba. This season the Clemson transfer has two interceptions, three pass breakups and has the 12th-best coverage grade on PFF among Power Four defensive backs with at least 50 snaps.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOOD.COM

