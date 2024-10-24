Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Defense

in other news
WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State
Everything coach Justin Wilcox, QB Fernando Mendoza and ILB Teddye Buchanan said after Saturday's loss to the Wolfpack.
Game thread: Cal vs. NC State
Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears host the Wolfpack for the first time.
Jaydn Ott not expected to play for Cal vs. NC State
The junior running back will miss his third game of the season when the Bears take the field Saturday afternoon.
Preview: Cal welcomes NC State with both teams looking for first ACC win
A look ahead to the Bears' return home to Berkeley on Saturday for their first ever matchup with the Wolfpack.
Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game
The four-star recruit from Georgia will be one of the highest-ranked prospects to visit with the Bears this season.
With every FBS team now having played at least six games, it’s time to name the mid-season transfer All-Americans. Take a look at who made the cut.
DL DERRICK HARMON, Oregon
Transferred from: Michigan State
Harmon has lived in the backfield and terrorized quarterbacks this season. He has three sacks, three quarterback hits and an incredible 26 quarterback hurries according to PFF. Harmon also ranks in the top 10 of PFF’s overall defensive grade among FBS interior defensive linemen who have more than 50 snaps this season.
DL KYLE KENNARD, South Carolina
Transferred from: Georgia Tech
Kennard is dominating in his first season of SEC play. He is tied for first in the conference with seven sacks, has a total of 26 quarterback pressures and forced two fumbles according to PFF.
DL WALTER NOLEN, Ole Miss
Transferred from: Texas A&M
Expectations were high for Nolen entering this season and so far he is living up to the hype. He’s racked up a total of 23 quarterback pressures, three sacks and 16 tackles – earning the seventh-best overall defensive grade on PFF among FBS interior defensive linemen who have more than 50 snaps this season.
DL BRADYN SWINSON, LSU
Transferred from: Oregon
Swinson, who is in his second year at LSU, has hit another gear this season. His seven sacks are tied for first in the SEC and his 28 quarterback pressures rank inside the top 10 of FBS defenders who have taken at least 50 snaps.
LB TEDDYE BUCHANAN, Cal
Transferred from: UC-Davis
Cal’s season has been full of emotional highs and lows but Buchanan has been consistently good from the first snap. He has the fifth-most tackles among FBS defenders and his five sacks are tied for second among FBS linebackers, according to PFF.
LB CHRIS PAUL JR.
Transferred from: Arkansas
Paul has been making plays all over the field this season for Ole Miss. He has PFF’s highest defensive grade in the SEC and is first among linebackers in the SEC in sacks (five), quarterback pressures (19) and pass breakups (three).
LB SCOOBY WILLIAMS, Texas A&M
Transferred from: Florida
Williams has come on in the last few weeks for Texas A&M and has earned a spot on this list. He has posted 22 tackles, six quarterback pressures, one interception and two pass breakups this season.
DB CALEB DOWNS, Ohio State
Transferred from: Alabama
The top-ranked transfer prospect from the 2024 cycle, Downs has been playing very well for Ohio State. He has the eighth-best defensive grade and 16th-best coverage grade among Power Four safeties, according to PFF.
DB A.J. HARRIS, Penn State
Transferred from: Georgia
Harris was considered a massive addition for Penn State and that has proven correct so far this season. He has one interception, two pass breakups and allowed fewer than 70 receiving yards so far. Harris has a top-15 coverage grade on PFF among Power Four defensive backs with at least 50 snaps.
DB TRAVIS HUNTER, Colorado
Transferred from: Jackson State
Hunter, in his second season with Colorado, has blossomed into a Heisman favorite. Primarily a defensive player, Hunter has two interceptions and two pass breakups on the season. Playing on offense as well, Hunter has played more than 750 snaps already this season.
DB ANDREW MUKUBA, Texas
Transferred from: Clemson
The Texas secondary has really benefited from the addition of Mukuba. This season the Clemson transfer has two interceptions, three pass breakups and has the 12th-best coverage grade on PFF among Power Four defensive backs with at least 50 snaps.
