Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Defense

With every FBS team now having played at least six games, it's time to name the mid-season transfer All-Americans. Take a look at who made the cut.

DL DERRICK HARMON, Oregon

Transferred from: Michigan State Harmon has lived in the backfield and terrorized quarterbacks this season. He has three sacks, three quarterback hits and an incredible 26 quarterback hurries according to PFF. Harmon also ranks in the top 10 of PFF’s overall defensive grade among FBS interior defensive linemen who have more than 50 snaps this season.

DL KYLE KENNARD, South Carolina

Transferred from: Georgia Tech Kennard is dominating in his first season of SEC play. He is tied for first in the conference with seven sacks, has a total of 26 quarterback pressures and forced two fumbles according to PFF.

DL WALTER NOLEN, Ole Miss

Transferred from: Texas A&M Expectations were high for Nolen entering this season and so far he is living up to the hype. He’s racked up a total of 23 quarterback pressures, three sacks and 16 tackles – earning the seventh-best overall defensive grade on PFF among FBS interior defensive linemen who have more than 50 snaps this season.

DL BRADYN SWINSON, LSU

Transferred from: Oregon Swinson, who is in his second year at LSU, has hit another gear this season. His seven sacks are tied for first in the SEC and his 28 quarterback pressures rank inside the top 10 of FBS defenders who have taken at least 50 snaps.

LB TEDDYE BUCHANAN, Cal

Transferred from: UC-Davis Cal’s season has been full of emotional highs and lows but Buchanan has been consistently good from the first snap. He has the fifth-most tackles among FBS defenders and his five sacks are tied for second among FBS linebackers, according to PFF.

LB CHRIS PAUL JR.

Transferred from: Arkansas Paul has been making plays all over the field this season for Ole Miss. He has PFF’s highest defensive grade in the SEC and is first among linebackers in the SEC in sacks (five), quarterback pressures (19) and pass breakups (three).

LB SCOOBY WILLIAMS, Texas A&M

Transferred from: Florida Williams has come on in the last few weeks for Texas A&M and has earned a spot on this list. He has posted 22 tackles, six quarterback pressures, one interception and two pass breakups this season.

DB CALEB DOWNS, Ohio State

Transferred from: Alabama The top-ranked transfer prospect from the 2024 cycle, Downs has been playing very well for Ohio State. He has the eighth-best defensive grade and 16th-best coverage grade among Power Four safeties, according to PFF.

DB A.J. HARRIS, Penn State

Transferred from: Georgia Harris was considered a massive addition for Penn State and that has proven correct so far this season. He has one interception, two pass breakups and allowed fewer than 70 receiving yards so far. Harris has a top-15 coverage grade on PFF among Power Four defensive backs with at least 50 snaps.

DB TRAVIS HUNTER, Colorado

Transferred from: Jackson State Hunter, in his second season with Colorado, has blossomed into a Heisman favorite. Primarily a defensive player, Hunter has two interceptions and two pass breakups on the season. Playing on offense as well, Hunter has played more than 750 snaps already this season.

DB ANDREW MUKUBA, Texas