WATCH: Coach Justin Wilcox talks Oregon State as Cal prepares for Week 9

Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game
The four-star recruit from Georgia will be one of the highest-ranked prospects to visit with the Bears this season.
PODCAST: Cal still searching for first ACC win with NC State up next
In this week's episode of the Bear With Us podcast, our staff breaks down the loss to Pitt and looks ahead to Week 8.
Opposing View: Getting to know NC State with The Wolfpack Central
The Wolfpack Central publisher Jacey Zembal breaks down what Cal fans need to know about NC State this weekend.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Cal, Oregon battling early for 2027 QB
Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho is giving the Bears strong consideration at this stage while the Ducks are making their move.
ACC media picks Cal to finish 16th in preseason poll
The Bears are predicted to finish ahead of Stanford and Boston College by the 54 conference voters.
Cal is still looking to get back on the winning side heading into Week 9, and the matchup on Saturday will take the Bears back to the their Pac-12 roots with a nonconference matchup against former league foe Oregon State.
Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox took time to speak with reporters about that matchup, the state of his team coming off its fourth consecutive loss including the return of some key players to the practice field.
