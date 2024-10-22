WATCH: Coach Justin Wilcox talks Oregon State as Cal prepares for Week 9

Advertisement

in other news

Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game

Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game

The four-star recruit from Georgia will be one of the highest-ranked prospects to visit with the Bears this season.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
PODCAST: Cal still searching for first ACC win with NC State up next

PODCAST: Cal still searching for first ACC win with NC State up next

In this week's episode of the Bear With Us podcast, our staff breaks down the loss to Pitt and looks ahead to Week 8.

 • Staff
Opposing View: Getting to know NC State with The Wolfpack Central

Opposing View: Getting to know NC State with The Wolfpack Central

The Wolfpack Central publisher Jacey Zembal breaks down what Cal fans need to know about NC State this weekend.

Premium content
 • Matt Moreno
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Cal, Oregon battling early for 2027 QB

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Cal, Oregon battling early for 2027 QB

Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho is giving the Bears strong consideration at this stage while the Ducks are making their move.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
ACC media picks Cal to finish 16th in preseason poll

ACC media picks Cal to finish 16th in preseason poll

The Bears are predicted to finish ahead of Stanford and Boston College by the 54 conference voters.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno

in other news

Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game

Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game

The four-star recruit from Georgia will be one of the highest-ranked prospects to visit with the Bears this season.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
PODCAST: Cal still searching for first ACC win with NC State up next

PODCAST: Cal still searching for first ACC win with NC State up next

In this week's episode of the Bear With Us podcast, our staff breaks down the loss to Pitt and looks ahead to Week 8.

 • Staff
Opposing View: Getting to know NC State with The Wolfpack Central

Opposing View: Getting to know NC State with The Wolfpack Central

The Wolfpack Central publisher Jacey Zembal breaks down what Cal fans need to know about NC State this weekend.

Premium content
 • Matt Moreno
Published Oct 22, 2024
WATCH: Coach Justin Wilcox talks Oregon State as Cal prepares for Week 9
circle avatar
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
Reporter
Twitter
@MattRMoreno
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Cal is still looking to get back on the winning side heading into Week 9, and the matchup on Saturday will take the Bears back to the their Pac-12 roots with a nonconference matchup against former league foe Oregon State.

Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox took time to speak with reporters about that matchup, the state of his team coming off its fourth consecutive loss including the return of some key players to the practice field.

Cal
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement