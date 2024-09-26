PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTNLWk1SOFlGUkQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Riordan senior athlete recruit John Tofi, Jr. commits to Cal

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2RzIHRpbWluZyBpcyBhbHdheXMgb24gdGltZS4gVGhhbmtmdWwg Zm9yIGV2ZXJ5b25lIHdobyBwbGF5ZWQgYSByb2xlIGluIG15IGpvdXJuZXkg dGh1cyBmYXIuIEV4Y2l0ZWQgZm9yIHRoZSBuZXh0IGNoYXB0ZXIgaW4gbXkg am91cm5leS4uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29CZWFycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvQmVhcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Db21taXR0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNDb21taXR0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ub2ZpQm95ej9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1RvZmlCb3l6PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v VFlSYWVneE1ERSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RZUmFlZ3hNREU8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSm9obiBUb2ZpIEpyLiAoQGpvaG50b2ZpanIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9obnRvZmlqci9zdGF0dXMvMTgzOTQ4 NzYwNzIyNDU5MDQ2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

John Tofi, Jr. checks off a lot of the boxes that college coaches are looking for when on the recruiting trail. He has great size at around 6-foot-6, and the San Francisco-Archbishop Riordan senior plays with an intensity that programs hope to see at the next level.

It has taken until his final high school season to make his mark as a football player, but the work Tofi has displayed this season recently earned him an offer from Cal's coaching staff.

The Bears became just the second program to offer the 2025 recruit, and he committed to the local program Thursday evening.

"I chose Cal because it checked off all the boxes for me, personally," Tofi said. "One, it's a really great academic school. It's really close to home for me, I can stay close to family, and they play in one of the strongest conferences in college football. So those are the main reasons why I chose Cal."

Tofi has focused a lot on playing basketball, and he was part of the Oakland Soldiers travel team that plays on the Nike EYBL circuit giving him an opportunity to compete on a high level on the hardwood.

He believes the athleticism necessary to play basketball helps give him an advantage on the football field as a versatile player who can line up on either side of the ball. A torn meniscus and broken finger shortened his junior season, so it has taken him some time to convince college football programs that he has the same type of potential on the field as he does as a basketball player.

