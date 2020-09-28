With Cal looking to ramp up toward a November 6th Pac-12 return, we're taking a look at who the Bears' most tenured players are on the offensive side of the ball. With a new offensive coordinator in Bill Musgrave, Cal is returning 29 out of the 34 players who took reps for them on offense in 2019, adding two graduate transfers on the side in running back Bradrick Shaw and fullback Drew Schlegel, and returning offensive lineman Gentle Williams, who missed all of 2019 with a foot injury.

With Wilcox noting that everyone will have a role in 2020, we're looking at the rep counts of every guy on offense and special teams.

A caveat: Wilcox has acknowledged that Cal has had a small number of opt-outs, but no player has publicly opted out yet.