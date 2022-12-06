The Golden Bears announced Tuesday night that former Texas State head coach Jake Spavital is returning to Berkeley for a second stint with the program, after also serving as the team's offensive coordinator in 2016.

Spavital spent the last four seasons at Texas State, going 13-35 at a program that has produced just one winning season in 11 years at the FBS level. His offenses there did not produce much success, ranking 121st (317.8 yards per game), 85th (369.7 YPG), 105th (341.2 YPG) and 113th (325.2).

But his track record as an offensive coordinator is far more encouraging, including two seasons in which his offenses have ranked among the top 10 in the country.

As the OC at Texas A&M in 2014-15 (he was the co-OC in 2013), Spavital's Aggies ranked 32nd (455.4 YPG) and 50th (424.7 YPG) in total offense. He then spent the 2016 season with Cal, as the Bears ranked 10th nationally and tops in the Pac-12 with 513.2 YPG.

That team was led by quarterback Davis Webb, who passed for 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while Khalfani Muhammad (827 rushing yards on 5.4 YPC) and Tre Watson (709 on 5.0 YPC) formed a productive backfield tandem. The Bears averaged 37.1 points per game (22nd nationally) that season, but unfortunately the defense gave up the second-most points in the FBS.

Spavital was here for only that one season, though, as head coach Sonny Dykes was fired. Spavital became the OC at West Virginia, where his offenses ranked 20th (459.6 YPG) and 8th (512.3 YPG).

Cal coach Justin Wilcox fired former offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave with two games left in the season, at which point the Bears ranked 89th in total offense at 362.1 yards per game and tied for 96th in scoring at 23.2 points per game.

Those offensive struggles combined with a downturn defensively as well produced a 4-8 finish for Cal's third straight losing season.

"I know we can be successful here. I know we can score a lot of points," Wilcox said after the finale vs. UCLA. "... The record's not acceptable for the players or the program, but I know and have conviction of what we're capable of doing and it's going to, as I mentioned, there's going to be additions and there's going to be changes as we move forward. But I'm very, very optimistic about what we can accomplish here and doing it the right way."

Quarterback Jack Plummer has not publicly revealed whether he intends to return for his final season of eligibility. The Purdue transfer passed for 3,095 yards, 21 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in his first season with the Bears.

Whether or not Plummer returns, Cal is actually well stocked with offensive talent at the skill positions.

Freshman running back Jaydn Ott was a revelation despite playing behind a bad offensive line, rushing for 897 yards and 8 touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry with 321 yards and 3 touchdowns receiving.

Veteran receiver Jeremiah Hunter had 60 catches for 965 yards and 5 TDs, while J. Michael Sturdivant had 65 receptions for 755 yards and 7 TDs and Mavin Anderson caught 37 balls for 372 yards and 3 TDs.

The problem is the offensive line and the Bears are also searching for a new coach there as well after former OL coach Angus McClure was fired along with Musgrave.

