Report: QB Fernando Mendoza ruled out for Cal's road game at SMU

Cal is expected to be without starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza on Saturday with a reported illness keeping him off the field in the regular season finale for the Bears at SMU. The redshirt sophomore has shined in his first full year as a starter passing for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions this season.

The Miami native spoke with reporters earlier in the week, but ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Mendoza will not play because of an illness meaning backup Chandler Rogers will earn his first start at Cal against the ninth-ranked Mustangs.

Rogers, who transferred to Cal from North Texas last offseason, has been used at different points throughout his first season with the Bears. Notably, he has been on the field at the same time as Mendoza in certain situations.

He did play five snaps last week against Stanford and finished the game with two rushes for 8 yards and one pass attempt. Utilized mostly as a running threat this year, Rogers has gained 74 yards on 17 rushes this year with one touchdown. He has gone 4 for 10 on pass attempts this year for 33 yards passing.

In all, Rogers has played 53 snaps throughout the first 11 games of the season for the Bears. He passed for over 3,300 yards and 29 touchdowns while at UNT in 2023.

Mendoza has become the heartbeat of Cal's team this season and had the biggest moment of his career last week in a come-from-behind win over Stanford. The third-year signal caller threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to help the Bears earn a 24-21 win over their rival.

He battled with Rogers throughout the offseason for the starting job with Justin Wilcox never publicly naming a starter. Mendoza eventually earned the first crack at the job and never relinquished that control after guiding the Bears to wins in their first three games.

The Bears take on the Mustangs in the final regular season game Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT.