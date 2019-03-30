Per our Ben Parker, Mark Fox is moving quickly in filling out his staff, starting with a name familiar to the Pac-12. Trent Johnson, formerly a head coach at Stanford, Nevada, TCU, and LSU, is reportedly the first piece of Fox's new staff at Cal.

Johnson, formerly Fox's boss at Nevada, has 17 years of head coaching experience, with a 276-264 record as a head coach. He was most recently on staff at Louisville, being brought on by interim coach David Padgett as an assistant for the 2017-18 season. Johnson made six NCAA tournament appearances over his head coaching tenure, including making it three out of four seasons while at Stanford.

Some of his notable recruits were Kirk Snyder and Nick Fazekas at Nevada, along with the Lopez twins at Stanford. Johnson brings 37 years of college coaching experience to the Cal bench, including assistant experience at Utah, RIce, Washington, and Stanford.