Cal will be in need of a new tight ends coach moving forward, as Marques Tuiasosopo is reportedly set to become the new offensive coordinator at Rice. Tuiasosopo, who was part of Justin Wilcox's initial staff at Cal, will move on after four years in the program, getting to call plays, something he wanted to do. Tuiasosopo coached the tight ends the last two years (after coaching quarterbacks his first two seasons at Cal), with the position being a way to stay involved in every facet of the offense.

"I hope to call plays one day," Tuiasosopo told Golden Bear Report last summer about coaching tight ends, "so this keeps me involved in everything, not just the pass game or just the run game specifically, and we’re also involved in protection. It keeps me involved in the entirety and it’s a fun group. It’s kind of a position that people, I don’t know if it gets its fair shake. I don’t want to say people disrespect the position, but I definitely think it’s undervalued, you have to do everything. In a way, you’re the special forces position of football, you’ve got to operate in three facets, so it’s fun to coach the group. It’s fun to get them to buy into that. They enjoy it, they get to be physical and they get to have the finesse, it’s a fun group."

Tuiasosopo was responsible for bringing in Jake Muller, Jermaine Terry, and Keleki Latu to the tight end position, as well as developing Collin Moore, Jake Tonges, and Gavin Reinwald into rotational players and starters at the spot. With Tuiasosopo heading for Rice, that leaves Charlie Ragle as the only member of the staff who came to Berkeley with Justin Wilcox in 2017.

Cal will now look to find a new tight ends coach, a position that has become even more important under offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

