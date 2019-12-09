Per a report from Berkeleyside, Cal outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo was arrested Sunday after an attack on a police officer.

UPDATED STATEMENT FROM CAL ATHLETICS:

“We are aware of an incident involving Joseph Ogunbanjo, and the details as described by the Berkeley Police Department are troubling. While he is no longer a member of our football program, we remain concerned for his well-being.”

Ogunbanjo, a sophomore outside linebacker out of Houston, had been suspended from the team in October, but returned on a 'conditional basis' before the Stanford game and had played in the UCLA game.