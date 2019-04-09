Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Cal head coach Mark Fox is bringing New Mexico associate head coach Chris Harriman in to join his bench. Harriman would join Trent Johnson, who was previously reported to be on Fox's initial staff at Cal by our Ben Parker. Harriman has been at New Mexico since April of 2015.

Per his bio on the New Mexico Athletics website, Harriman "helps oversee all aspects of the program, including scheduling, recruiting, and player development," in the associate head coach role that he'll likely have at Cal.

The Sydney, Australia native was the sole retained assistant on Paul Weir's staff when the Lobos made a coaching change. He also has experience under former Nebraska coach Tim Miles, and the late Rick Majerus, coaching for three and four years at Nebraska and Saint Louis respectively.

Harriman is known for his recruiting experience internationally, including in his native Australia and New Zealand, as well as stateside. Notable recruits include Makuach Maluach, who played alongside Cal forward Grant Anticevich at Newington College in Sydney, among others like Rob Loe, Christian Salecich and Cody Ellis at Saint Louis.

Harriman played his college ball at D2 Augusta State, before playing in Australia's NBL with the Hunter Valley Pirates

