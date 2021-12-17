Report: Cal Lands Transfer QB Jack Plummer

The concerns of not landing a quarterback in the first day of the early signing day have been alleviated. Per multiple sources, Cal now has a grad transfer in Jack Plummer, coming from Purdue. He came on an official visit to Cal the final weekend, in news first reported by Bear Insider.

Plummer's stats at Purdue: 64.8% completion, 3405 yards, 6.9 yards per attempt, 26 touchdowns, 10 INTs

In Plummer, Cal is getting a quarterback with starting experience (13 total starts) and some mobility in getting out of the pocket. The former Gilbert HS (AZ) passer comes to the Bears with two seasons of eligibility left after entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Plummer has started games over the past three seasons, starting six games in 2019 when Elijah Sindelar and three in 2020 when Aidan O'Connell was injured. Plummer started the first four games of 2021 after winning the job prior to the season, but O'Connell would take over for the fifth game.

Plummer, at 6'5" and 215 lbs, adds some extra size to Cal's QB room in addition to experience, as the Bears no longer have a player who has taken any reps in a game at the position on the roster (unless Robby Rowell or Ryan Glover choose to return).