Per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and the Athletic, Cal will be hiring Bill Musgrave to fill their offensive coordinator position. Musgrave succeeds Beau Baldwin, who was hired last month by Cal Poly to be their head coach, and will likely take the QB coach role.

Musgrave last worked as the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2018, not being retained after Vic Fangio became the Broncos head coach. Musgrave notably worked for two years as the offensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders, as QB Derek Carr had a career season with Musgrave in 2016 (12-3 record as a starter, 28 TDs to 6 INTs).

Musgrave, a former quarterback at Oregon and in the pros with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, last coached at the college level in 2002, his second year coaching Matt Schaub at the University of Virginia. In total, Musgrave has had 20 years of coaching experience at the pro level, with the two years at Virginia serving as his sole two years of college experience.

At Cal, he'll have a handful of returning starters to work with. Every starter from Monday's Redbox Bowl returns for the Bears, including quarterback Chase Garbers. Garbers, after struggling through the first three weeks of the 2019 season, finished the year going 95-147 with 1294 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs, and 3 rushing touchdowns over six games, getting knocked out in the second quarter of two of them.

Cal also returns every lineman who started a game this past year, nearly every running back who carried the ball, every tight end start except for one, and 70% of the wide receiver starts.