 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post UCLA
Redshirt Tracker: Post UCLA

Taking a look at the redshirt tracker for Cal, as the Bears head into their final game of the season against USC after a loss to UCLA.

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 11 games played

Marqez Bimage - 11 games played

Trevon Clark - 11 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 1 game played

Hicks, Bimage, and Clark all got starts against UCLA. It remains to be seen if Bimage will get a waiver to play a final year in 2022, but Hicks and Clark will walk for senior day on Saturday.

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit

Nikko Remigio - 10 games played

Christopher Brooks - 11 games played

Jamieson Sheahan - 11 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 2 games played

Remigio, Brooks, and Sheahan all played, with Remigio having a couple 50+ yard kickoff returns. Remigio noted, like Brooks, that he'll have a decision to make in a couple of weeks whether to return with a COVID waiver or not. Sheahan will be back for the 2022 season.

Juniors

Over the Four Game Limit

McKade Mettauer - 11 games played

Ray Woodie III - 10 games played

Braxten Croteau - 11 games played

Under The Four Game Limit

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Mettauer starter, while Woodie and Croteau played on defense in the loss to UCLA.

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played

Justin Richard Baker - 9 games played

Aidan Lee - 10 games played

Collin Gamble - 10 games played

Chris Street - 9 games played

Damien Moore - 11 games played

Mo Iosefa - 9 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 10 games played

Ricky Correia - 9 games played

Ethan Saunders - 11 games played

Trey Paster - 7 games played

Tommy Christakos - 6 games played

Isaiah Young - 6 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Dejuan Butler - 1 games played

Ashton Stredick - 4 games played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 1 game played

Andy Alfieri - 1 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Everett Johnson - 4 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 1 game played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Baker and Hunter didn't play for the Bears, but everyone else above the four game limit line made an appearance for Cal. A notable non-appearance was Everett Johnson, who is at the four game limit, having started at left guard in the Arizona game and having played on field goal units the second half of the season.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 10 games played

Femi Oladejo - 8 games played

Keleki Latu - 10 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 7 games played

Nate Rutchena - 7 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 1 games played

Derek Wilkins - 2 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 3 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 1 games played

Hunter Barth - 3 game played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

McKyle So'oto - 1 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 1 games played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Everyone below the four-game limit line will be able to redshirt, as both Sturdivant and Barth played in the loss to UCLA, along with the group already above the four game limit for the Bears.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

DL Brett Johnson

DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played

