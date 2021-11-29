Redshirt Tracker: Post UCLA

Taking a look at the redshirt tracker for Cal, as the Bears head into their final game of the season against USC after a loss to UCLA.

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 11 games played Marqez Bimage - 11 games played Trevon Clark - 11 games played Under the Four Game Limit Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 1 game played Hicks, Bimage, and Clark all got starts against UCLA. It remains to be seen if Bimage will get a waiver to play a final year in 2022, but Hicks and Clark will walk for senior day on Saturday.

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit Nikko Remigio - 10 games played Christopher Brooks - 11 games played Jamieson Sheahan - 11 games played Under the Four Game Limit Sami Nazzal - 0 games played Aaron Maldonado - 2 games played Remigio, Brooks, and Sheahan all played, with Remigio having a couple 50+ yard kickoff returns. Remigio noted, like Brooks, that he'll have a decision to make in a couple of weeks whether to return with a COVID waiver or not. Sheahan will be back for the 2022 season.

Juniors

Over the Four Game Limit McKade Mettauer - 11 games played Ray Woodie III - 10 games played Braxten Croteau - 11 games played Under The Four Game Limit Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played Mettauer starter, while Woodie and Croteau played on defense in the loss to UCLA.

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played Justin Richard Baker - 9 games played Aidan Lee - 10 games played Collin Gamble - 10 games played Chris Street - 9 games played Damien Moore - 11 games played Mo Iosefa - 9 games played Jaedon Roberts - 10 games played Ricky Correia - 9 games played Ethan Saunders - 11 games played Trey Paster - 7 games played Tommy Christakos - 6 games played Isaiah Young - 6 games played Under the Four Game Limit Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Dejuan Butler - 1 games played Ashton Stredick - 4 games played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 1 game played Andy Alfieri - 1 games played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Everett Johnson - 4 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 1 game played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Baker and Hunter didn't play for the Bears, but everyone else above the four game limit line made an appearance for Cal. A notable non-appearance was Everett Johnson, who is at the four game limit, having started at left guard in the Arizona game and having played on field goal units the second half of the season.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 10 games played Femi Oladejo - 8 games played Keleki Latu - 10 games played Jermaine Terry II - 7 games played Nate Rutchena - 7 games played Under the Four Game Limit Mavin Anderson - 1 game played Akili Calhoun - 1 games played Derek Wilkins - 2 games played Kai Millner - 0 games played Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played J. Michael Sturdivant - 3 games played Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played Kaleb Higgins - 1 games played Hunter Barth - 3 game played Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played Trond Grizzell - 0 games played McKyle So'oto - 1 games played Jake Arguello - 0 games played Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played Ryan Lange - 0 games played Bastian Swinney - 1 games played Myles Williams - 0 games played Everyone below the four-game limit line will be able to redshirt, as both Sturdivant and Barth played in the loss to UCLA, along with the group already above the four game limit for the Bears.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt