Redshirt Tracker: Post UCLA
Taking a look at the redshirt tracker for Cal, as the Bears head into their final game of the season against USC after a loss to UCLA.
Super Seniors
Elijah Hicks - 11 games played
Marqez Bimage - 11 games played
Trevon Clark - 11 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 1 game played
Hicks, Bimage, and Clark all got starts against UCLA. It remains to be seen if Bimage will get a waiver to play a final year in 2022, but Hicks and Clark will walk for senior day on Saturday.
Seniors
Over the Four Game Limit
Nikko Remigio - 10 games played
Christopher Brooks - 11 games played
Jamieson Sheahan - 11 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 2 games played
Remigio, Brooks, and Sheahan all played, with Remigio having a couple 50+ yard kickoff returns. Remigio noted, like Brooks, that he'll have a decision to make in a couple of weeks whether to return with a COVID waiver or not. Sheahan will be back for the 2022 season.
Juniors
Over the Four Game Limit
McKade Mettauer - 11 games played
Ray Woodie III - 10 games played
Braxten Croteau - 11 games played
Under The Four Game Limit
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Mettauer starter, while Woodie and Croteau played on defense in the loss to UCLA.
Sophomores
Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played
Justin Richard Baker - 9 games played
Aidan Lee - 10 games played
Collin Gamble - 10 games played
Chris Street - 9 games played
Damien Moore - 11 games played
Mo Iosefa - 9 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 10 games played
Ricky Correia - 9 games played
Ethan Saunders - 11 games played
Trey Paster - 7 games played
Tommy Christakos - 6 games played
Isaiah Young - 6 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Dejuan Butler - 1 games played
Ashton Stredick - 4 games played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 1 game played
Andy Alfieri - 1 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Everett Johnson - 4 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 1 game played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Baker and Hunter didn't play for the Bears, but everyone else above the four game limit line made an appearance for Cal. A notable non-appearance was Everett Johnson, who is at the four game limit, having started at left guard in the Arizona game and having played on field goal units the second half of the season.
Freshmen
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 10 games played
Femi Oladejo - 8 games played
Keleki Latu - 10 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 7 games played
Nate Rutchena - 7 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 1 games played
Derek Wilkins - 2 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 3 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 1 games played
Hunter Barth - 3 game played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
McKyle So'oto - 1 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 1 games played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Everyone below the four-game limit line will be able to redshirt, as both Sturdivant and Barth played in the loss to UCLA, along with the group already above the four game limit for the Bears.
Out for the Year, Will Redshirt
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard
DL Brett Johnson
DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played